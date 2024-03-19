Women Lead in Campus Hiring for IT, BFSI, R&D Sectors in 2023, Reports HirePro

One out of every three candidates participating in campus hiring in 2023 was a female, highlighting a significant shift towards gender diversity in India's workforce. According to HirePro's report, women's participation in campus hiring exams stood at 34%, with sectors such as IT, BFSI, and R&D leading the charge. This marks a 5% increase from the previous year, demonstrating progressive strides towards achieving gender equality in professional settings.

Breaking Down the Numbers

South India showcased the highest female participation in campus hiring at 39%, while East India lagged behind at 24%. The IT sector emerged as a beacon of opportunity, with 40% of its campus hires being women. Interestingly, the Global In-house Centers (GICs) and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) across various sectors also reported substantial female participation, with rates varying from 27% to 41%. These statistics not only reflect a growing inclusivity within these industries but also hint at the changing dynamics of India's employment landscape.

Regional Disparities and Sectoral Insights

While South and West India are at the forefront of encouraging female participation in the workforce, Central and North India show room for improvement. The data underscores the importance of regional strategies to foster an inclusive working environment across the country. Furthermore, the high engagement of women in sectors traditionally dominated by men, such as IT and BFSI, signals a shift in societal norms and the breaking of professional barriers.

Future Prospects and the Path Forward

S Pasupathi, COO of HirePro, expressed optimism about the trends in women's employment, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts to create opportunities and supportive environments for women. The positive developments in campus hiring are expected to have a lasting impact on workforce representation, potentially reshaping India's professional landscape in the years to come. As companies and educational institutions work together to champion gender equality, the future looks promising for aspiring female professionals across the nation.