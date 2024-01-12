en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Woman and Newborn Abandoned in Odisha: A Struggle for Justice Begins

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
Woman and Newborn Abandoned in Odisha: A Struggle for Justice Begins

In a distressing incident in Jajpur district, Odisha, Dali Mallick and her newborn son were deserted at a government hospital by her husband, Chandan Mallick, and his family. This regrettable occurrence unfolded after Dali was admitted to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital on January 1, 2024, giving birth to a son two days later.

Shock and Abandonment

Despite Chandan’s prior assertions of being married to another woman, Dali and Chandan had tied the knot in 2021. As per reports, the family’s sudden departure from the hospital was linked to an unresolved family feud. Unaware of their departure, Dali found herself searching for her family members within the hospital premises, attempting to reach her husband, but her efforts were in vain.

Intervention and Care

The hospital staff, upon realizing Dali’s plight, provided her comfort and assistance. It wasn’t long before the police and the District Child Protection Unit were alerted. They promptly intervened, ensuring Dali and her infant were taken into their care and safety. The Child Welfare Committee, upon learning of the incident, expressed its intent to pursue legal action against Chandan for his neglect of his wife and newborn child.

A Struggle for Justice

This incident sheds light on the alarming reality of marital abandonment and its repercussions on innocent lives. It underscores the necessity for stringent laws and their diligent enforcement to protect vulnerable individuals. While Dali and her child now have the support of the Child Welfare Committee, the battle for justice has just begun. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the societal changes that need to be made, and the long shadows these incidents cast over the lives of those affected.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
38 seconds ago
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
Long before the proliferation of digital platforms and streaming services, India was captivated by a singular television phenomenon, ‘Ramayan’. The series, which first aired in the 1980s, depicted the Hindu epic on the government-run channel Doordarshan, marking a significant moment in Indian television history. Today, amidst a global pandemic and impending political events, ‘Ramayan’ has
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
Adani Group's Rs. 1,500 Crore Investment Boosts India's Defence Capabilities
3 mins ago
Adani Group's Rs. 1,500 Crore Investment Boosts India's Defence Capabilities
Young Authors Script Success with Pocket FM and Pocket Novel
5 mins ago
Young Authors Script Success with Pocket FM and Pocket Novel
Hyundai Motor India Resolves Software Glitch Exposing Customer Data
1 min ago
Hyundai Motor India Resolves Software Glitch Exposing Customer Data
CDS General Anil Chauhan Stresses on Defence Indigenization during C-DOT Visit
2 mins ago
CDS General Anil Chauhan Stresses on Defence Indigenization during C-DOT Visit
Indian Army Boosts Defence with 5G-Based Secure Ecosystem SAMBHAV
2 mins ago
Indian Army Boosts Defence with 5G-Based Secure Ecosystem SAMBHAV
Latest Headlines
World News
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
28 seconds
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
40 seconds
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
1 min
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
1 min
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
Complex Mountain Rescue Operation in Dunning Glen Amid Freezing Conditions
3 mins
Complex Mountain Rescue Operation in Dunning Glen Amid Freezing Conditions
Misophonia and Relationships: The Sound of Strain
3 mins
Misophonia and Relationships: The Sound of Strain
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
3 mins
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
Kingston Buccaneers Girls Basketball Team Eyes Best Record Since 2020-21
4 mins
Kingston Buccaneers Girls Basketball Team Eyes Best Record Since 2020-21
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
4 mins
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app