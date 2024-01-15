en English
Business

Wipro’s Shares Soar to a New 52-Week High Despite Profit Decline

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Wipro’s shares have experienced a significant surge, escalating by 10 percent to a new 52-week high, following the release of the company’s Q3 earnings. This upward trajectory is notable despite a 12 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to Rs 2,694 crore and a 4.4 percent decline in consolidated revenue to Rs 22,205 crore. As a result, the American Depository Receipts (ADRs) have seen an increase of nearly 18 percent, reaching a 20-month high of $6.35. The company’s stock was trading at around 10 percent higher at Rs 511.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the early trading hours.

Analysts’ View on Wipro’s Q3 Performance

Analysts from Motilal Oswal have positively viewed Wipro’s Q3 performance, despite this being the fourth consecutive quarter of profit decline for the technology giant. They predict that Wipro will continue to underperform compared to its peers due to a low correlation between deal wins and top-line growth. The IT sector typically experiences a weaker third quarter due to holidays in the US and Europe.

Deal Wins and Consulting Vertical

Wipro’s decline was anticipated, largely owing to weaknesses in the BFSI vertical and high exposure to consulting during a period of reduced discretionary spending. However, the company won large deals worth $0.9 billion in the December quarter, which is lower than the previous quarter but similar to the September quarter’s total deal wins of $3.8 billion. The company’s management remains hopeful as the consulting vertical drag appears to be bottoming out.

Future Growth Prospects

Analysts from IDBI Capital and Motilal Oswal Financial Services foresee revenue growth improvement over FY24-FY26. This prediction is driven by factors such as higher utilization, pyramid rationalization, absence of restructuring expenses, and increased consulting revenues. Despite the weak Q3 revenue growth and conservative Q4 guidance, some brokerages have upgraded Wipro to a ‘Buy’ rating or maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, waiting for more evidence of successful strategy execution before becoming more optimistic.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights.

