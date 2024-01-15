en English
Business

Wipro’s Share Price Surges 10% Despite YoY Profit Decline: A Look at Q3 Earnings

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Wipro’s Share Price Surges 10% Despite YoY Profit Decline: A Look at Q3 Earnings

On January 15, the Wipro share price surged by 10%, hitting a new 52-week high despite a year-over-year decline of 12% in net profit and a 4.4% decrease in consolidated revenue. The unexpected jump in the stock market was spurred by the company’s stronger-than-anticipated December quarter earnings. These figures are particularly noteworthy given Wipro’s recent struggles to meet market expectations.

Q3 Performance and Market Reaction

The American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Wipro also experienced a nearly 18% hike, reflecting a surge in investor confidence. Despite the seasonal downturn in the third quarter, typically influenced by the holiday season in the US and Europe, the company managed to secure large deals worth $0.9 billion. Although this was lower than the previous quarter, the total deal wins remained consistent at $3.8 billion.

Future Projections and Analyst Opinions

Analysts now anticipate an improvement in revenue growth from FY24 to FY26, driven by higher utilization, rationalization, and consulting revenues. However, Wipro’s performance is expected to continue lagging behind its peers due to a low correlation between deal wins and top-line growth. The views of brokerages are mixed. Some have upgraded their ratings and target prices based on Wipro’s strategic realignments and client mining efforts. However, others remain cautious, awaiting further proof of a successful turnaround strategy before adopting a more positive outlook.

Challenges and Opportunities

Wipro’s high exposure to consulting at a time of reduced discretionary spending has been a significant factor in its muted performance. However, the company’s recent performance and strategic decisions indicate a potential turnaround that could set the stage for growth in the coming months. Wipro’s performance in a challenging quarter has sparked positive market reactions, suggesting that the company could see significant growth if it continues on its current trajectory.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

