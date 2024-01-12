en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wipro’s Q3 Financial Results: Muted Revenue, High Margins Expected

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Wipro’s Q3 Financial Results: Muted Revenue, High Margins Expected

As the hourglass runs down to the release of Wipro’s third-quarter financial results, the global IT industry, market analysts, and investors hold their collective breath. The consensus seems to be leaning towards muted numbers in the Total Contract Value (TCV) and the Annual Contract Value (ACV). The lack of significant deal wins announcements from the IT giant has led many to temper their expectations. However, all is not gloomy in the Wipro camp.

Anticipating Profit Margin Growth

While new contract revenue might not make headlines, there’s a silver lining that’s drawing attention. Wipro’s operational efficiencies and cost management strategies are expected to bear fruit. The company is poised to hit its aspirational margin level, aimed at a robust 17%. This achievement could serve as a testament to Wipro’s capacity to maximize profit, even while facing subdued revenue growth.

Industry-Wide Comparisons and Projections

The upcoming financial report is not just about Wipro. It’s a litmus test of the IT industry’s health in a rapidly evolving global market. As such, a comparison of Wipro’s performance with other major IT companies becomes an exercise of paramount importance. This comparison, coupled with projections from research analysts about expected revenue and profit figures, will provide a comprehensive picture of Wipro’s Q3 performance.

More Than Just Numbers

Of course, the story of Wipro’s financial results is more than just an exercise in number-crunching. It’s also about the impact of factors like wage hikes, cost overruns, and currency fluctuations. These elements form the backdrop against which the financial drama of Q3 unfolds. As the curtain raises tomorrow, stakeholders around the globe wait with bated breath, eager to assess Wipro’s performance and strategic direction in the intensely competitive and rapidly evolving IT industry.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Indigo Books & Music Inc. Lays Off Staff Amidst Financial Struggles
Canadian retailer, Indigo Books & Music Inc., has recently implemented layoffs in a bid to streamline operations and return to profitability. The exact number of affected staff remains undisclosed. This significant move follows a tumultuous period marked by financial losses, executive changes and upheavals within the board of directors. An Attempt to Rebound from Losses
Indigo Books & Music Inc. Lays Off Staff Amidst Financial Struggles
HCL Technologies: A Potential Growth Achiever in the Tech Industry
8 mins ago
HCL Technologies: A Potential Growth Achiever in the Tech Industry
NAPSA Sues AFRI-DELIVERY Over Unremitted Pension Contributions
11 mins ago
NAPSA Sues AFRI-DELIVERY Over Unremitted Pension Contributions
Romanian Farmers and Truck Drivers Stage Major Protest over Economic Pressures
3 mins ago
Romanian Farmers and Truck Drivers Stage Major Protest over Economic Pressures
Semiconductor Sector Takes Center Stage at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
5 mins ago
Semiconductor Sector Takes Center Stage at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
LIC Receives ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand; Plans to Appeal
6 mins ago
LIC Receives ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand; Plans to Appeal
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's President Calls for Political Unity to Combat Cholera Epidemic
2 mins
Zambia's President Calls for Political Unity to Combat Cholera Epidemic
Untracked Weapons to Ukraine: A Pentagon Report Raises Concerns
3 mins
Untracked Weapons to Ukraine: A Pentagon Report Raises Concerns
The Healthy Greens Dilemma: Risks and Recommendations
4 mins
The Healthy Greens Dilemma: Risks and Recommendations
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
5 mins
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
5 mins
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
6 mins
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
6 mins
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
7 mins
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
8 mins
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app