Business

Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses

In a move that underscores the intensity of competition in the IT services sector, Wipro has taken stringent legal measures against two former high-ranking executives for allegedly violating their non-compete clauses. The individuals in question, Jatin Dalal, the former chief financial officer, and Mohd Haque, the erstwhile senior vice president, have both found themselves in the crosshairs of Wipro after joining competitor Cognizant.

Legal Fallout and Allegations

The Bengaluru City Civil Court has taken up the matter of arbitration after Dalal was accused of breaching his employment contract by joining Cognizant within 12 months of leaving Wipro. The IT giant is seeking damages to the tune of Rs 25.15 crore from Dalal, along with an 18 percent interest per annum. On the other hand, Haque stands accused of being in possession of confidential information. This ordeal takes place amidst a wider wave of executive departures from the company.

Non-Compete Clauses and Industry Competitors

Wipro has a list of 10 competitors, including high-profile names like Accenture, IBM, and Infosys. The company’s executives are prohibited from joining any of these firms within a year after leaving their positions at Wipro. This stipulation is part of the non-compete clauses that are included in their employment contracts and is designed to protect the company’s interests and proprietary information.

CEO’s Stand on the Issue

Reacting to the legal actions, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte highlighted the company’s commitment to its employees while also setting clear expectations about their legal obligations. He emphasized that the recent executive churn was part of the broader transformation that Wipro is currently undergoing. Delaporte assured stakeholders that the company remains stable despite these departures, thanks to a robust talent pipeline. He also commended the new CFO Aparna C. Iyer, underlining the strength of the talent within the organization.

Wipro’s Current Financial Health

These developments come on the heels of Wipro’s recent financial report that showed a 12 percent year-on-year fall in net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of profit decline for the company. As part of its ongoing restructuring process, Wipro has integrated the Strategic Pursuits team into Strategic Market Units. In addition, Stephanie Trautman, the chief growth officer, has stepped down as part of the organizational changes.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

