Wipro Sues Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses

Legal proceedings have been initiated by IT services giant, Wipro, against two former executives, CFO Jatin Dalal and senior vice president Mohd Haque, for alleged violations of non-compete clauses in their employment contracts. The company has sought damages amounting to Rs 25.15 crore from Dalal, with an additional annual interest of 18% until full repayment. Haque is accused of retaining confidential files and violating his non-compete clause.

Executives Jump Ship to Rival Cognizant

In a surprising turn of events, both Dalal and Haque joined competitor firm, Cognizant, within a year of exiting Wipro, a move that incited the legal action. Wipro’s robust non-compete clause prohibits its senior executives from joining any of its ten major IT competitors within a year of their departure.

Wipro CEO Responds to Leadership Churn

In response to the recent leadership churn, Wipro’s CEO Thierry Delaporte asserted that there’s nothing personal in these actions. He emphasized Wipro’s unwavering commitment to business practices and the expectation of its employees to uphold their legal obligations. Despite the loss of over ten top-level executives recently, some of whom landed CEO positions at competitor companies, Delaporte expressed confidence in Wipro’s talent pipeline.

A Glimpse at Wipro’s New CFO

Delaporte took the opportunity to introduce Wipro’s new CFO, Aparna C. Iyer, lauding her commendable performance. Wipro’s quarterly report marked a 12% year-on-year fall in net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year, indicating a fourth consecutive quarter of profit decline.