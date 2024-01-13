en English
Business

Wipro Sues Former Executives for Breach of Contract Amid Financial Decline

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
Wipro Sues Former Executives for Breach of Contract Amid Financial Decline

In a recent development, Indian multinational IT services company, Wipro, has initiated legal action against two of its former executives. The executives, Jatin Dalal, the ex-chief financial officer, and Mohd Haque, former senior vice president, stand accused of violating the non-compete clauses in their employment contracts by joining the rival firm, Cognizant.

Legal Actions Amid Executive Turnover

Wipro’s lawsuits come at a time when the company is experiencing significant upheaval in its top-level executive structure. Over 10 percent of its top-ranking executives have departed for other organizations, leading to substantial internal restructuring. The company has a designated list of 10 major IT rivals, including Cognizant, where its senior executives are forbidden from joining within a 12-month period post-departure.

Wipro’s Financial Performance

These legal developments coincide with a challenging financial period for Wipro. The company reported a 12 percent year-on-year dip in its net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year. This marked the fourth consecutive quarter where the company’s profits have taken a hit. Additionally, Wipro’s headcount has continued to drop for the fifth quarter straight, with a decrease of 4,473 employees in Q3.

Wipro’s Stand on the Issue

Addressing the issue, Wipro’s CEO, Thierry Delaporte, stressed the company’s dedication towards its employees and the expectation of reciprocation. He highlighted Wipro’s long-standing practice of promoting talent and acknowledged the necessity of some turnover during the company’s transformation. Amidst the legal and financial challenges, Delaporte introduced Aparna C. Iyer, the new CFO of Wipro, acknowledging her potential and promise.

In the lawsuits, Wipro is seeking Rs 25.15 crore in damages from Dalal, along with an 18 percent interest per annum. The company has also accused Haque of retaining confidential information, raising serious concerns over business ethics and compliance.

The unfolding legal scenario underscores the fine balance between employee mobility and business interests, shedding light on the complexities of corporate dynamics.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

