en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:51 am EST
Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

Wipro, one of India’s leading global IT, consulting and business process services companies, has found itself embroiled in a legal maelstrom with its former Chief Financial Officer, Jatin Dalal. The company has filed a lawsuit, seeking damages worth Rs 25.15 crore, alleging Dalal breached a non-compete clause by joining rival firm Cognizant within 12 months of his departure. The issue has ignited a discussion on the ethics and obligations of executive-level employees in the highly competitive IT sector.

Unravelling the Legal Knots

In a bid to protect its business interests and maintain a competitive edge, Wipro has taken legal action against Dalal, accusing him of violating the non-compete agreement in his employment contract. The company is seeking a hefty sum of Rs 25.15 crore in damages, along with 18 percent interest per annum until the date of payment. Wipro also seeks a permanent injunction to prevent Dalal from sharing any sensitive company information with Cognizant, alleging that the rival firm hired Dalal to gain access to confidential business data.

Turn of the Tides

Dalal’s transition from Wipro to Cognizant has been marked by controversy. His last day at Wipro was November 30, and he joined Cognizant as the CFO shortly after. Wipro has lodged the lawsuit in Bengaluru’s civil court, and the case is scheduled for hearing on January 3. In response to the allegations, Dalal has submitted his clarification and application to the court. The unfolding scenario paints a complex picture of the top-tier executive landscape in major IT companies.

Broader Implications

The Wipro-Dalal legal tussle is emblematic of the fierce competition and high-stakes dynamics in the global IT industry. It brings the ethics of executive-level transitions into sharp relief, sparking discourse on the obligations and responsibilities of high-ranking employees towards their former companies. As the case unfolds, it will potentially set a precedent for similar instances in the future, making it a focal point in the discourse on business ethics in the IT industry.

0
Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island's Fuel Sector

By Waqas Arain

Emerging Market Equities: Underperformance and the Catch-Up Conundrum

By Nitish Verma

Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Biden Administration Pledges $21 Billion To Modernize U.S. Maritime Infrastructure

By Justice Nwafor

Volkswagen's 'Burning Platform': A Warning Signal for the German Auto ...
@Automotive · 5 mins
Volkswagen's 'Burning Platform': A Warning Signal for the German Auto ...
heart comment 0
End of Full-Time Remote Work: EY Survey Indicates Shift Towards Hybrid Models

By Salman Akhtar

End of Full-Time Remote Work: EY Survey Indicates Shift Towards Hybrid Models
Hindenburg Research’s Bearish Stance Shakes up the Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hindenburg Research's Bearish Stance Shakes up the Market
The ‘Miracle’ U.S. Economy of 2023: Defying Expectations

By BNN Correspondents

The 'Miracle' U.S. Economy of 2023: Defying Expectations
India’s Equity Market: A Beacon of Growth Amidst Global Economic Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Equity Market: A Beacon of Growth Amidst Global Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
1 min
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
1 min
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
4 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
4 mins
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
5 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
5 mins
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
5 mins
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
6 mins
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
7 mins
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app