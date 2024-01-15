Wipro Shares Surge 10% Despite Profit Decline: Signs of Recovery Emerge

Shares of Indian IT services giant, Wipro, soared by 10 percent on January 15, hitting a new 52-week high. This surge came on the heels of its December quarter earnings outstripping estimates, despite the company experiencing a 12 percent year-on-year decline in net profit and a 4.4 percent dip in consolidated revenue. The company’s performance was viewed positively by analysts, given its recent struggles with macroeconomic pressures.

Consecutive Profit Decline but Signs of Recovery

This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of profit decline for Wipro, with experts predicting continued underperformance relative to its peers. A key concern resonating among analysts is the low correlation between Wipro’s deal wins and top-line growth. However, the management has indicated signs of recovery, particularly in the consulting vertical, where it won large deals worth $0.9 billion in the quarter.

Strategies Aiming at Revenue Growth

Analysts have projected an improvement in revenue growth over FY24-FY26, driven by strategies like higher utilization, pyramid rationalization, and increased consulting revenues. These strategies are aimed at bolstering the company’s margins and steer it towards a path of recovery, despite the dwindling profits.

Varied Brokerage Ratings Reflect Cautious Optimism

Brokerages have given mixed ratings to Wipro’s stock, with some upgrading to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ while others maintain a ‘Neutral’ or ‘Underweight’ stance. This reflects a cautious optimism and a wait-and-see approach towards the company’s strategic execution and turnaround efforts. As the Indian IT sector begins the new year on a high note, all eyes will be on Wipro to see if it can successfully navigate the challenges ahead and deliver on its promise of recovery.