Business

Wipro Shares Surge 10% After Q3 Earnings Despite Profit Decline

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Wipro Shares Surge 10% After Q3 Earnings Despite Profit Decline

Shares of Wipro, the Indian multinational corporation, surged by 10% to a 52-week high after the company’s December quarter earnings surpassed market estimates. This occurred despite a year-on-year net profit decrease by 12% to Rs 2,694 crore and a 4.4% decline in consolidated revenue to Rs 22,205 crore. The company’s American Depository Receipts (ADRs) also experienced a significant hike, soaring by nearly 18% following the earnings report.

Q3 Performance and Market Reaction

Analysts from Motilal Oswal view the Q3 performance in a positive light, considering Wipro’s recent struggles with macro headwinds and its fourth consecutive quarter of profit decline. The company’s low correlation between deal wins and top-line growth is seen as a factor in its underperformance compared to peers. Wipro’s large deal wins in the December quarter amounted to $0.9 billion, lower than the previous quarter, but total deal wins remained stable at $3.8 billion.

Management’s Anticipation and Analysts’ Expectations

Wipro’s management anticipates a recovery in consulting revenues, which could lead to improved growth rates. Analysts expect revenue growth to pick up from FY24 to FY26, driven by factors like higher utilization, cost rationalization, and an absence of restructuring expenses. Despite the optimistic outlook for revenue growth, some brokerages maintain a ‘Neutral’ or ‘Hold’ rating due to the need for further evidence of successful strategy execution.

Brokerages’ Outlook

IDBI Capital upgraded Wipro to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’, citing the company’s potential in large deal wins and client mining as key revenue drivers in a better macroeconomic environment. Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its ‘Hold’ call, emphasizing that the stock’s low valuation and high dividend yield limit downside risk. Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, rated Wipro as ‘Underweight’ but increased its target price, recognizing initial signs of strategic shifts.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

