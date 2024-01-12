en English
Business

Wipro Reports Q3FY24 Financial Results: A YoY Decrease in Consolidated Net Profit

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Wipro Reports Q3FY24 Financial Results: A YoY Decrease in Consolidated Net Profit

Wipro, backed by Azim Premji, has released its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2023, revealing a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of Rs 2,694.2 crore. This marks a decrease of 11.75% year-on-year from Rs 3,052.9 crore reported during the same quarter in the previous year. Sequentially, the company witnessed a marginal growth of 1.81% from the September 2023 quarter’s profit of Rs 2,816.9 crore.

Financial Performance

Wipro’s consolidated revenue from operations also declined on both a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. The rupee revenue stood at Rs 22,205.1 crore in Q3FY24, registering a decrease of 4.41% from Q3FY23 and a 1.38% decline from the preceding quarter. In dollar terms, the gross revenue was reported at $2.7 billion. The IT Services segment revenue decreased by 1.7% in constant currency and by 2.1% in dollar terms quarter-on-quarter.

Operational Highlights

The company’s IT services segment EBIT and operating margin also declined, with the operating margin dropping by 11 bps QoQ to 16.0%. Despite these financial setbacks, the company’s deal booking momentum remained strong, with large deals growing 20% year-to-date. Wipro’s voluntary attrition rate has moderated to a 10-quarter low of 12.3%. The company announced large deal wins across various sectors and declared a dividend of Re 1 per share/ADS for FY24.

Market Response and Future Outlook

Wipro’s share price on BSE ended at Rs 465.45 apiece, up by 3.9%. Moving forward, the company continues to invest in AI to build a resilient, agile, and efficient organization, as stated by CEO Thierry Delaporte and CFO Aparna C. Iyer. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, which has forced clients to reduce discretionary tech spending, the company has managed to maintain a positive growth trajectory in its deal momentum and consulting areas.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

