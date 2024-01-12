en English
Business

Wipro Reports Q3 Financial Results Amid Competitive IT Services Market

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Wipro Reports Q3 Financial Results Amid Competitive IT Services Market

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology corporation, has unveiled its financial results for the third quarter. The company’s IT services segment has achieved a rupee revenue of Rs 22,151 crore, reflecting the firm’s ongoing operations and competitive strategies in the IT services sector.

Q3 Revenue and Predictions

For the quarter that ended on December 31, Wipro reported a 4.4% fall in revenue from operations to ₹222.05 billion rupees. Despite the decrease, the figures surpassed analysts’ average estimate of 221.04 billion rupees. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Thierry Delaporte, emphasized improved deal momentum and growth in consulting. Wipro anticipates its March-quarter IT services revenue to fall to $2.62 billion or increase to $2.67 billion in constant currency terms from $2.66 billion at the end of December.

Comparison with Competitors

The announcement follows Tata Consultancy Services’ 8.2% growth in net income for the third quarter and Infosys’ 7.3% fall in net profit in the December quarter. The Indian IT services sector has been facing challenges in a difficult macroeconomic environment, especially in the United States and conflict-affected Europe over the last year.

Financial Health and Prospects

Wipro reported a 12% drop in net profit at Rs 2,694 crore, in line with analyst predictions. The company’s revenue dropped 4.4% to Rs 22,205 crore. Despite these figures, Wipro’s revenue report is significant for stakeholders, including investors, employees, and customers, as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and prospects for growth. The company’s board of directors has proposed an interim dividend of Re 1 per share.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

