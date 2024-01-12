Wipro Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Profit Decline

Indian IT services giant Wipro has reported a 12 percent year-on-year fall in net profit in the third quarter of the current financial year, bringing the figure to Rs 2,694 crore. This is close to the poll estimates by Moneycontrol, which projected a net profit of Rs 2,706 crore. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of profit decline for Wipro, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Revenue Also Takes a Hit

The company’s consolidated revenue also witnessed a fall, dropping 4.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,205 crore. This figure fell slightly short of the analyst estimates of Rs 22,343 crore. In response to these figures, Wipro adjusted its revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter to a range of -1.5 percent to 0.5 percent. This follows a previous slash in guidance to -3.5 percent to -1.5 percent.

Challenging Third Quarter

The third quarter often poses challenges for IT companies due to the holiday season in the US and Europe. These holidays lead to furloughs and fewer working days, which can negatively impact performance. Wipro’s decline in revenue was anticipated, particularly due to a weakness in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. Additionally, the company’s significant exposure to consulting during a period of reduced discretionary spending also played a role in the revenue decline.

Comparing the Giants

In comparison, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 2 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 11,058 crore for the same quarter. Infosys Ltd, on the other hand, saw a 7.3 percent year-on-year decrease in net profit, settling at Rs 6,106 crore. Wipro’s EBIT margin was marginally down by 10 basis points to 16 percent, affected by wage hikes and furloughs.

Despite these results, Wipro’s shares closed 3.88 percent higher at Rs 465.45 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.