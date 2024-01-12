en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wipro Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Profit Decline

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Wipro Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Profit Decline

Indian IT services giant Wipro has reported a 12 percent year-on-year fall in net profit in the third quarter of the current financial year, bringing the figure to Rs 2,694 crore. This is close to the poll estimates by Moneycontrol, which projected a net profit of Rs 2,706 crore. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of profit decline for Wipro, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Revenue Also Takes a Hit

The company’s consolidated revenue also witnessed a fall, dropping 4.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,205 crore. This figure fell slightly short of the analyst estimates of Rs 22,343 crore. In response to these figures, Wipro adjusted its revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter to a range of -1.5 percent to 0.5 percent. This follows a previous slash in guidance to -3.5 percent to -1.5 percent.

Challenging Third Quarter

The third quarter often poses challenges for IT companies due to the holiday season in the US and Europe. These holidays lead to furloughs and fewer working days, which can negatively impact performance. Wipro’s decline in revenue was anticipated, particularly due to a weakness in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. Additionally, the company’s significant exposure to consulting during a period of reduced discretionary spending also played a role in the revenue decline.

Comparing the Giants

In comparison, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 2 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 11,058 crore for the same quarter. Infosys Ltd, on the other hand, saw a 7.3 percent year-on-year decrease in net profit, settling at Rs 6,106 crore. Wipro’s EBIT margin was marginally down by 10 basis points to 16 percent, affected by wage hikes and furloughs.

Despite these results, Wipro’s shares closed 3.88 percent higher at Rs 465.45 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
33 seconds ago
Nikkei Asia Begins 2024 with In-Depth Tech Coverage from CES in Inaugural Podcast
As the calendar flips to 2024, Nikkei Asia hits the ground running with the release of the first episode of their widely acknowledged podcast, ‘Tech Latest by Nikkei Asia‘. A beacon for tech enthusiasts, this platform has consistently delivered in-depth updates from Asia’s burgeoning technology industry. The episode, available on multiple platforms, is a treasure
Nikkei Asia Begins 2024 with In-Depth Tech Coverage from CES in Inaugural Podcast
Cambodian Disabled People's Organisation Champions Digital Empowerment with Innovative App
3 mins ago
Cambodian Disabled People's Organisation Champions Digital Empowerment with Innovative App
Power Restored to Industries: NEA Follows Council of Ministers' Directive
3 mins ago
Power Restored to Industries: NEA Follows Council of Ministers' Directive
Nikkei Index Soars to Three-Decade Highs: An Analysis
1 min ago
Nikkei Index Soars to Three-Decade Highs: An Analysis
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
2 mins ago
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
Wipro Reports Q3 Financial Results Amid Competitive IT Services Market
2 mins ago
Wipro Reports Q3 Financial Results Amid Competitive IT Services Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
25 seconds
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
32 seconds
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
57 seconds
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
1 min
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 min
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
2 mins
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
2 mins
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
2 mins
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
2 mins
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 min
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
8 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app