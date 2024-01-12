en English
Business

Wipro Q3 Net Profit Slips 12% YoY, Adjusts Q4 Growth Guidance

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:18 am EST
Wipro Q3 Net Profit Slips 12% YoY, Adjusts Q4 Growth Guidance

Wipro, the IT services giant, revealed a 12% YoY drop in net profit, amounting to Rs 2,694 crore, for the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This slip in profit marks the fourth consecutive quarter of YoY decline, aligning closely with the Moneycontrol’s poll estimates of Rs 2,706 crore.

Revenue Drop Short of Analyst Estimates

The company’s consolidated revenue fell by 4.4% YoY, reaching Rs 22,205 crore. This disappointing figure fell short of analyst predictions of Rs 22,343 crore. This reduction in profit and revenue is chiefly attributed to weakness in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical, coupled with a reduction in consulting-related discretionary spending.

Sequential Profit Increase Amid Decline

Despite the YoY decline, Wipro reported a sequential bottom line increase of 1.8%, along with a minor 1.4% top line reduction for the December quarter. This indicates a degree of resilience in the face of challenging market conditions.

Adjusted Forecast and Deal Wins

With a revised outlook, Wipro provided a narrower revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter, suggesting a range between -1.5% and 0.5%. This adjustment follows a previous reduction in guidance from -3.5% to -1.5%. Wipro managed to secure large deals worth $0.9 billion during the quarter, less than the $1.28 billion in the previous quarter. Total deal wins, however, matched the September quarter at $3.8 billion.

Dividend Declaration and Share Performance

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share. On the BSE, Wipro’s shares closed 3.88% higher at Rs 465.45, reflecting investor confidence despite the profit dip.

In comparison, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 2% YoY net profit increase, while Infosys Ltd experienced a 7.3% YoY net profit drop. Wipro’s operating margin (EBIT margin) fell slightly by 10 basis points to 16%, impacted by wage hikes and furloughs.

Business
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

