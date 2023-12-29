en English
Business

Wipro Files Lawsuit Against Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:34 am EST
Wipro Files Lawsuit Against Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

Major IT services company, Wipro, has initiated legal action against its former Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Jatin Dalal, alleging violation of a non-compete clause in his employment contract. The suit, filed in the Bengaluru civil court, seeks damages of Rs 25.15 crore and an annual interest of 18% until the payment is made.

Violation of the Non-Compete Clause

Dalal, who served as Wipro’s CFO since 2015 and was associated with the company for over 21 years, resigned in September. He then joined Cognizant as CFO, a move that Wipro claims breaches a clause in his contract. This clause restricts Dalal from joining any competitor for 12 months following his resignation. Wipro’s complaint also indicates that Dalal agreed in his Cognizant offer that the company would not be responsible for any legal issues arising from his previous employer.

Response and Arbitration Request

In response to Wipro’s lawsuit, Dalal has requested the court to move the matter to arbitration. The next hearing for the case has been scheduled for January 3. The legal tussle comes at a time when Wipro has experienced a series of high-level executive departures in 2023. It has also filed a complaint in a US court against another former executive for joining Cognizant and allegedly breaching a non-compete clause.

Tensions and Accusations in IT Industry

The lawsuit and subsequent events have escalated tensions between top IT firms over recruitment practices. Infosys has also accused Cognizant of unethical poaching. The legal disputes underscore the competitive nature of the IT industry and the challenges companies face in retaining top talent. The recent series of executive departures and lawsuits are indicative of the fierce competition and the high stakes in this sector.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

