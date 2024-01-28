Winter Travel Advisory Issued for Gulmarg and Sonamarg Tourist Destinations

In a move aimed at ensuring safe passage and preventing traffic congestion during the winter season, the authorities in Baramulla and Sonamarg districts have issued a winter travel advisory for visitors to popular tourist destinations, Gulmarg and Sonamarg. The advisory, released by the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gulmarg, outlines several specific measures, providing a clear set of guidelines for tourists and locals alike.

Vehicle Restrictions and Safety Measures

Primarily, the advisory stipulates that only 4x4 vehicles and those fitted with anti-skid chains will be permitted to travel between Tangmarg and Gulmarg until the ice on the road has melted. This measure is set to ensure the safety of travelers on slippery roads. In addition to this, light motor vehicles (LMVs) with a seating capacity of no more than 10 seats will be allowed on the Gulmarg-Tangmarg Road to prevent traffic congestion.

Regulations for Vendors and Parking

The advisory also addresses the role of vendors and the issue of parking. It restricts the installation of anti-skid chains on vehicles to only registered vendors who can operate at designated parking spaces, charging a fixed rate of 600 rupees per pair. This regulation curbs unauthorized vendors and ensures service at a standardized rate. It also instructs tour operators and private vehicle owners to avoid roadside parking and use designated parking areas in Tangmarg instead. The directive also prohibits coat and boot vendors from operating on the roads, a practice that can lead to traffic jams and inconvenience.

Weather Warnings and Travel Advisory

In light of the changing weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has cautioned travelers about possible road closures in higher reaches and important passes in Gulmarg and Sonamarg due to heavy snowfall. A significant drop in night temperatures, coupled with forecasts of light to moderate rain and snow in the coming days, has led to an alert for people to avoid traveling over hilly areas.

Farmers have also received advisories to take precautions during the wet weather period, as there will be a significant drop in daytime temperatures. The advisory encourages farmers to withhold irrigation and fertilizer applications and drain out excess water from orchards and fields during this period.