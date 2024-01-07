Winter Blooming Tulips: A Remarkable Phenomenon at NBRI’s Research Station

In an unusual display of nature, tulips have bloomed in winter at the National Botanical Research Institute’s (NBRI) research station in Banthra, Lucknow. Traditionally, tulips are spring bloomers, but this remarkable occurrence has been attributed to the warm December weather in Lucknow, leading to an early bloom.

Unprecedented Floral Phenomenon

Approximately 60 red tulips have unfurled their petals in the garden of NBRI’s Banthra research station. This unprecedented blooming is the first recorded instance of tulip bloom in winter globally. The credit for this extraordinary feat goes to three determined NBRI scientists – director Ajit Kumar Shasany, garden in charge SK Tiwari, and principal scientist Rakesh Chandra Nainwal. They have been carefully nurturing tulip bulbs since October, overcoming adverse weather and soil conditions.

Challenging Cultivation

The bulbs were planted in clay soil at the Banthra research station, a departure from the usual practices at the main NBRI campus. Clay soil presents more challenges compared to the fertile loamy soil typically preferred by tulips. Despite the difficult soil conditions and the unusual climate, the team managed to cultivate five different varieties of tulips. The ‘red’ variety, known for being particularly hard to grow, displayed a vibrant bloom, adding a splash of color to the winter landscape.

Tulip Cultivation: An Emerging Opportunity

This success is not just a scientific achievement but also a significant advancement in NBRI’s floricultural research. It opens up the possibility of developing new tulip varieties adapted to the Indian climate. If successful, this could potentially create new economic opportunities for local farmers, diversifying their cultivation and offering a new, profitable crop.