en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Winter Blooming Tulips: A Remarkable Phenomenon at NBRI’s Research Station

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:38 am EST
Winter Blooming Tulips: A Remarkable Phenomenon at NBRI’s Research Station

In an unusual display of nature, tulips have bloomed in winter at the National Botanical Research Institute’s (NBRI) research station in Banthra, Lucknow. Traditionally, tulips are spring bloomers, but this remarkable occurrence has been attributed to the warm December weather in Lucknow, leading to an early bloom.

Unprecedented Floral Phenomenon

Approximately 60 red tulips have unfurled their petals in the garden of NBRI’s Banthra research station. This unprecedented blooming is the first recorded instance of tulip bloom in winter globally. The credit for this extraordinary feat goes to three determined NBRI scientists – director Ajit Kumar Shasany, garden in charge SK Tiwari, and principal scientist Rakesh Chandra Nainwal. They have been carefully nurturing tulip bulbs since October, overcoming adverse weather and soil conditions.

Challenging Cultivation

The bulbs were planted in clay soil at the Banthra research station, a departure from the usual practices at the main NBRI campus. Clay soil presents more challenges compared to the fertile loamy soil typically preferred by tulips. Despite the difficult soil conditions and the unusual climate, the team managed to cultivate five different varieties of tulips. The ‘red’ variety, known for being particularly hard to grow, displayed a vibrant bloom, adding a splash of color to the winter landscape.

Tulip Cultivation: An Emerging Opportunity

This success is not just a scientific achievement but also a significant advancement in NBRI’s floricultural research. It opens up the possibility of developing new tulip varieties adapted to the Indian climate. If successful, this could potentially create new economic opportunities for local farmers, diversifying their cultivation and offering a new, profitable crop.

0
Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
33 seconds ago
Nationwide Initiative Supports Rural First Responders with Grain Rescue Training
In a concerted effort to empower rural emergency first responders, Nationwide has joined forces with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), KC Supply, and other partners to provide grain rescue tubes and hands-on rescue training. This initiative, part of the annual Grain Bin Safety Week set to take place in February, aims to
Nationwide Initiative Supports Rural First Responders with Grain Rescue Training
Planning Applications Propose Transformative Projects in Somerset
20 mins ago
Planning Applications Propose Transformative Projects in Somerset
Visakhapatnam's Terrace Gardening Enthusiast Bangaru Jhansi Cultivates a Thriving Green Oasis
44 mins ago
Visakhapatnam's Terrace Gardening Enthusiast Bangaru Jhansi Cultivates a Thriving Green Oasis
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
10 mins ago
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
Social Contract Program: Empowering Low-Income Families through Business Ventures
12 mins ago
Social Contract Program: Empowering Low-Income Families through Business Ventures
Sustaining Shropshire: Breathing New Life into Agri-tech and Food Sectors
19 mins ago
Sustaining Shropshire: Breathing New Life into Agri-tech and Food Sectors
Latest Headlines
World News
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
12 seconds
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
30 seconds
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
The Art of Mindfulness: A Journey from Ancient Philosophy to Modern Mental Hygiene
1 min
The Art of Mindfulness: A Journey from Ancient Philosophy to Modern Mental Hygiene
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
1 min
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
Amanah Reinforces Commitment to Malaysia's Unity Government, Appoints New Leadership
2 mins
Amanah Reinforces Commitment to Malaysia's Unity Government, Appoints New Leadership
Michael Bolton's Health Revelation and The Masked Singer's Enduring Appeal
5 mins
Michael Bolton's Health Revelation and The Masked Singer's Enduring Appeal
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
5 mins
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
6 mins
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
6 mins
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app