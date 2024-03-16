Wildlife Act Violation: Two Charged for Provoking Tusker in Munnar

The serene landscape of Munnar was disrupted by an act of recklessness when two individuals, identified as Senthil and Ravi, decided to provoke a wild elephant by capturing a video in close proximity. This incident, which occurred at Lakshmi estate, near Munnar, in Idukki, has led to legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The accused are now on the run, highlighting the serious implications of such thoughtless behavior towards wildlife.

Advertisment

Reckless Encounter with Nature

On a seemingly tranquil Saturday morning, the peace of Munnar's Lakshmi estate was shattered by an act of sheer folly. Senthil, with Ravi filming, approached a wild tusker known locally as Kabali, posing a significant risk to himself and the animal. This irresponsible act was swiftly met with legal consequences, as the Forest department registered a case against the duo for provoking the elephant, a clear violation of Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The officials emphasized the gravity of the situation and the necessity for stringent action to deter similar incidents in the future.

Community and Legal Response

Advertisment

The incident has spurred a strong reaction from both the community and wildlife officials. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) district secretary, M.N. Jayachandran, criticized the men's actions, highlighting the potential dangers such behavior poses not only to the individuals involved but also to the broader community. Jayachandran pointed out that if the elephant had retaliated, it could have led to tragic consequences and unnecessary vilification of the wildlife. He advocated for strict measures to prevent such provocations, underscoring the importance of coexisting peacefully with nature.

Consequences and Reflections

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between humans and wildlife and the consequences of disrupting this balance. The Forest department's decision to take legal action underscores the seriousness of such provocations and the need for awareness and respect for wildlife. As the search for Senthil and Ravi continues, this event prompts a broader reflection on human behavior towards animals and the essential need for education and stricter regulations to safeguard both wildlife and human communities.