Western Railway Introduces Waterless Urinal in Goods Train Engine: A Step Towards Sustainability

The Western Railway has taken a significant stride towards enhancing the comfort of locomotive crew members and advancing its green initiatives. In an industry-first, a waterless urinal has been introduced in a Goods train Engine, specifically the WAG-9HC Loco No. 32408. This move not only aims to provide convenience to the crew during their extended duty hours, but it also marks a significant development in the implementation of environmentally friendly practices within the railway industry.

Pushing Boundaries with Innovations

The waterless urinal, a brainchild of the Western Railway’s Electric Loco Shed at Valsad, is an innovation that marries functionality with sustainability. It complies with the specifications and guidelines of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and comes equipped with advanced features that ensure hygiene and ease of use.

Design Features and Specifications

The urinal, positioned at the rear end of Cab-1, is made of durable Stainless Steel, ensuring its longevity. Its design includes a water-repellent surface for easy cleaning and a Silicone membrane for unidirectional flow to maintain hygiene. The urinal is also equipped with UV-based sanitation for germ-free conditions and an automatic proximity-based sanitizer dispenser for additional cleanliness. It further includes a strainer with Metal Jali for odor control using naphthalene balls and urinal mats.

The Way Forward

This introduction marks a breakthrough in the railway industry’s efforts to implement environmentally friendly practices. It showcases the possibilities of innovations that can enhance convenience while reducing the environmental footprint. It is anticipated that this move will inspire further green initiatives within the railway industry, paving the way for a more sustainable future.