en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Western Railway Adjusts Timings of Six Local Services from January 4th

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
Western Railway Adjusts Timings of Six Local Services from January 4th

Effective from January 4th, 2024, Western Railway is set to modify the departure timings of six suburban local services. This announcement, delivered by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, outlines a mix of both advancements and delays in the current departure schedules. These adjustments aim to enhance the efficiency and convenience of the local train services for daily commuters.

Adjustments in Local Train Services

The Virar – Churchgate Local, currently departing from Virar at 08.01 am, will now leave six minutes ahead of its present schedule, at 07.55 am. In contrast, the departure of the Virar – Churchgate AC Local will be slightly delayed from its current 07.56 am to 07.59 am.

For morning commuters from Churchgate, earlier departures are on the horizon. The Churchgate – Virar Local, currently leaving at 06.40 am, will now be rescheduled eight minutes prior, departing at 06.32 am. The Churchgate – Borivali Local will follow suit, with its new departure time set for 09.19 am, eight minutes earlier than the existing 09.27 am schedule.

Minor Delays in AC Local Services

The Churchgate – Virar AC Local will see a delay of four minutes, departing at 09.23 am instead of the current 09.19 am. The Churchgate – Borivali AC Local will also experience a modest delay, with its new departure time set for 09.27 am, three minutes later than its current 09.24 am schedule.

Improving Efficiency and Convenience

These time adjustments are part of Western Railway’s ongoing commitment to improving the efficiency and convenience of local train services for daily commuters. They also tie in with the reconstruction of the Red Line track structure, which necessitates various closures and traffic lane shifts in the area. The next four months will see this project in action, with specific closures and construction activities occurring at different times and locations.

Concurrently, Western Railway’s plans include a month-long event to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Headquarters Building in Churchgate in January 2024, with a calendar of exhibitions, heritage walks, and cultural performances.

0
India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
India Extends Deadline for Higher Pension Wage Details Submission
In a move that amplifies the commitment of the Union government of India towards the welfare of employees, the deadline for employers to submit wage details and other related information for pension on higher wages has been extended until May 31, 2024. This extension, facilitated by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is in response
India Extends Deadline for Higher Pension Wage Details Submission
Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension
12 mins ago
Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension
IICT Srinagar: The First Accredited Textile Testing Laboratory in J&K
15 mins ago
IICT Srinagar: The First Accredited Textile Testing Laboratory in J&K
Tax System Reforms: Fueling India's Journey towards a $30-Trillion Economy by 2047
6 mins ago
Tax System Reforms: Fueling India's Journey towards a $30-Trillion Economy by 2047
Indian Supreme Court Checks Lower Courts' Power: Aims to Preserve Balance
6 mins ago
Indian Supreme Court Checks Lower Courts' Power: Aims to Preserve Balance
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
8 mins ago
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
25 seconds
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
26 seconds
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
1 min
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
1 min
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
1 min
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
House Republicans Probe Treatment of Dissenting FDA Scientists Amid COVID-19 Guidance Debates
2 mins
House Republicans Probe Treatment of Dissenting FDA Scientists Amid COVID-19 Guidance Debates
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
2 mins
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
2 mins
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
47 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
60 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app