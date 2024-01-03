Western Railway Adjusts Timings of Six Local Services from January 4th

Effective from January 4th, 2024, Western Railway is set to modify the departure timings of six suburban local services. This announcement, delivered by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, outlines a mix of both advancements and delays in the current departure schedules. These adjustments aim to enhance the efficiency and convenience of the local train services for daily commuters.

Adjustments in Local Train Services

The Virar – Churchgate Local, currently departing from Virar at 08.01 am, will now leave six minutes ahead of its present schedule, at 07.55 am. In contrast, the departure of the Virar – Churchgate AC Local will be slightly delayed from its current 07.56 am to 07.59 am.

For morning commuters from Churchgate, earlier departures are on the horizon. The Churchgate – Virar Local, currently leaving at 06.40 am, will now be rescheduled eight minutes prior, departing at 06.32 am. The Churchgate – Borivali Local will follow suit, with its new departure time set for 09.19 am, eight minutes earlier than the existing 09.27 am schedule.

Minor Delays in AC Local Services

The Churchgate – Virar AC Local will see a delay of four minutes, departing at 09.23 am instead of the current 09.19 am. The Churchgate – Borivali AC Local will also experience a modest delay, with its new departure time set for 09.27 am, three minutes later than its current 09.24 am schedule.

Improving Efficiency and Convenience

These time adjustments are part of Western Railway’s ongoing commitment to improving the efficiency and convenience of local train services for daily commuters. They also tie in with the reconstruction of the Red Line track structure, which necessitates various closures and traffic lane shifts in the area. The next four months will see this project in action, with specific closures and construction activities occurring at different times and locations.

Concurrently, Western Railway’s plans include a month-long event to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Headquarters Building in Churchgate in January 2024, with a calendar of exhibitions, heritage walks, and cultural performances.