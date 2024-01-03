West Bengal to Establish Dedicated Tea Hub in Calcutta Port Area

The West Bengal government has embarked on an ambitious plan to invigorate the tea industry by setting up a dedicated tea hub in the port area of Calcutta. The initiative is inspired by the success of Dubai’s DMCC Tea Centre and aims to propel both domestic and export markets through value addition to tea. The proposed tea park, sprawling over 20 acres, will offer a common testing unit and a packaging and blending facility to aid smaller tea producers. Meanwhile, larger tea companies will be provided plots to establish their own operations.

Progress After Chief Minister’s Visit to Dubai

The plan for the tea park has gathered significant momentum, particularly after West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee‘s visit to Dubai, aimed at seeking investments. The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Calcutta, under the chairmanship of Rathendra Raman, has earmarked suitable plots for the park. These plots will subsequently be leased to the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) for initial development.

Benefit of Port Area Location

The strategic location within the port area will facilitate the establishment of customs bonded warehouses. This will ensure the quality of tea by eliminating the necessity for multiple inspections. The state government also plans to equip the park with high-end laboratories to test for international phytosanitary standards. This would be a significant boon for smaller producers who lack the resources for such facilities.

Exclusive Economic Zones for Industrial Growth

The port has identified two additional plots to set up exclusive economic zones (EEZ) to meet industrial demands and secure dedicated cargo for the port. These zones are part of a broader strategy to ramp up cargo capacity significantly by 2030. Rathendra Raman anticipates that the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port will handle 68 million tonnes of cargo by the end of the year, marking a 5 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.