en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

West Bengal to Establish Dedicated Tea Hub in Calcutta Port Area

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
West Bengal to Establish Dedicated Tea Hub in Calcutta Port Area

The West Bengal government has embarked on an ambitious plan to invigorate the tea industry by setting up a dedicated tea hub in the port area of Calcutta. The initiative is inspired by the success of Dubai’s DMCC Tea Centre and aims to propel both domestic and export markets through value addition to tea. The proposed tea park, sprawling over 20 acres, will offer a common testing unit and a packaging and blending facility to aid smaller tea producers. Meanwhile, larger tea companies will be provided plots to establish their own operations.

Progress After Chief Minister’s Visit to Dubai

The plan for the tea park has gathered significant momentum, particularly after West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee‘s visit to Dubai, aimed at seeking investments. The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Calcutta, under the chairmanship of Rathendra Raman, has earmarked suitable plots for the park. These plots will subsequently be leased to the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) for initial development.

Benefit of Port Area Location

The strategic location within the port area will facilitate the establishment of customs bonded warehouses. This will ensure the quality of tea by eliminating the necessity for multiple inspections. The state government also plans to equip the park with high-end laboratories to test for international phytosanitary standards. This would be a significant boon for smaller producers who lack the resources for such facilities.

Exclusive Economic Zones for Industrial Growth

The port has identified two additional plots to set up exclusive economic zones (EEZ) to meet industrial demands and secure dedicated cargo for the port. These zones are part of a broader strategy to ramp up cargo capacity significantly by 2030. Rathendra Raman anticipates that the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port will handle 68 million tonnes of cargo by the end of the year, marking a 5 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.

0
Agriculture Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Lions Club Boosts Farm Fresh Rhode Island's Fight Against Food Insecurity with New Van

By Momen Zellmi

A Century of Journalistic History: Franklin County's Chronicles

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

LTIMindtree and Farmers Edge Unveil Innovation Lab to Revolutionize Indian Agriculture

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cornwall Christmas Trees: An Unexpected Tool for Sand Dune Conservatio ...
@Agriculture · 8 mins
Cornwall Christmas Trees: An Unexpected Tool for Sand Dune Conservatio ...
heart comment 0
Amman Chamber of Commerce Records 62.2% Rise in Export Certificates Value

By BNN Correspondents

Amman Chamber of Commerce Records 62.2% Rise in Export Certificates Value
Water Insecurity Looms over Bangladesh amid Groundwater Mismanagement and Climate Change

By Muhammad Jawad

Water Insecurity Looms over Bangladesh amid Groundwater Mismanagement and Climate Change
Vegrow’s Meteoric Rise: Stellar Growth Amid Rising Costs

By Rafia Tasleem

Vegrow's Meteoric Rise: Stellar Growth Amid Rising Costs
Guntur’s DWMA Prepares for Upcoming Year’s MGNREGS Activities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Guntur's DWMA Prepares for Upcoming Year's MGNREGS Activities
Latest Headlines
World News
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
2 mins
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
2 mins
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
2 mins
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
3 mins
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
3 mins
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
3 mins
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
3 mins
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
3 mins
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
3 mins
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app