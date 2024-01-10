en English
West Bengal Lesbian Couple Overcomes Barriers to Marry in Uttar Pradesh

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
In the culturally diverse nation of India, the traditional norms of relationships are gradually witnessing a paradigm shift. A testament to this change unfolded in the form of a unique wedding ceremony in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. Jayashree Rahul (28) and Rakhi Das (23), a lesbian couple from West Bengal, overcame societal barriers and tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at the Bhagada Bhavani temple.

Love Finds a Way

Both Jayashree and Rakhi work in an orchestra in Deoria, where their paths crossed and a bond of love blossomed. Their journey, however, was not devoid of obstacles. Their initial attempt to marry at the Dirgeshwarnath temple was thwarted by the temple authority, Mahant Jagannath Maharaj. Citing the absence of approval from district higher authorities, he denied them the permit to exchange their vows.

Victory of Love over Adversity

Undeterred by the setback, the couple showcased their resilience. They obtained a notarised affidavit for their marriage, a testament to their unyielding commitment. Subsequently, they found acceptance at the Bhagada Bhavani temple. In the presence of the temple priest, they exchanged garlands, symbolising their union in a traditional wedding ceremony.

A Tale of Endurance and Commitment

In a statement following their wedding, Jayashree and Rakhi narrated their love story and the challenges they faced. Each hurdle they overcame only fortified their bond and deepened their commitment to each other. Their tale serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that love can indeed traverse societal norms and conventions.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

