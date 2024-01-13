West Bengal Government Campaigns for National Recognition of Ganga Sagar Mela

In a bid to earn national recognition for the Ganga Sagar Mela, the West Bengal government has launched a vigorous campaign. Taking place at Sagar Island, this significant Hindu pilgrimage draws in millions of devotees from around the country. Over the course of ten days, from January 8 to 17, believers engage in a series of religious rituals, with the holy dip being its central event. This year’s dip is scheduled from the night of January 14 through to the afternoon of January 15.

Ganga Sagar Mela’s Popularity and Significance

At a recent press conference, state government ministers revealed that approximately 45 lakh devotees have already marked their presence at this year’s mela. The event’s popularity has been on a steady rise – last year, it attracted close to one crore pilgrims. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has challenged these figures, dismissing them as a result of ‘statistical jugglery’ and asserting that the Ganga Sagar Mela should not be compared to the revered Kumbh Mela.

Government’s Investment and Request for National Recognition

The West Bengal government has invested significantly in the facilitation of the mela. The estimated budget for 2024 stands at a substantial ₹250 crore, a significant increase from 2023’s ₹150 crore. This investment underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the smooth running of the event and the safety of its attendees. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested that the Ganga Sagar Mela be declared a ‘national fair’. She highlighted the event’s unique nature and its significance to the Hindu community.

Altercation En Route to the Mela

Despite the mela’s religious significance and the peaceful intentions of its attendees, an unfortunate incident took place. Twelve individuals were arrested for attacking a group of Sadhus journeying to the mela. The police clarified that the altercation was due to a misunderstanding, with no communal intent behind the incident.