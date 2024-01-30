West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Challenges BSF's Border ID Card Plan

In a fervent public address at Raasmela Ground in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unleashed a wave of criticism against the Border Security Force's (BSF) proposition to issue identity cards to residents living near the Bangladesh border. Banerjee, with her usual fiery rhetoric, underscored potential perils associated with the acceptance of these BSF-issued cards, urging the local population to rely on their existing voter, Aadhaar, and ration cards.

Defiance Against NRC and CAA

Mamata Banerjee vowed to stand her ground against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resurrecting these contentious issues for political gains in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister positioned herself as a bulwark against the NRC and CAA, assuring her constituents that she would fight against their implementation within her state.

Call for Legal Action Against BSF

In a bold directive, Banerjee instructed the chief secretary and local authorities to initiate legal action against any BSF personnel found to be mistreating border residents or engaging in indiscriminate firing. She harked back to an incident in Sitalkuchi, wherein four individuals were fatally shot by Central Industrial Security Force personnel—not the BSF—during the 2021 Assembly elections. This reference served as a stark reminder of potential abuses of power within security forces.

Rebuttal Against BJP's Claims on CAA

Additionally, Banerjee confronted the BJP's assertions that the CAA would soon be implemented. She contended that local residents were already recognized as citizens and beneficiaries of welfare schemes and that the implementation of the CAA was irrelevant to her administration. Her argument took direct aim at claims made by BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and junior Union minister Santanu Thakur, who have indicated an impending implementation of the CAA, citing specific timeframes.