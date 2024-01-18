Welcomhotel Chennai Reopens: A Blend of Heritage, Luxury, and Sustainability

ITC Hotels has unveiled its refurbished Welcomhotel in Chennai, marking a fresh chapter in the legacy of this iconic property on Cathedral Road. Originally established in 1975, the hotel has undergone a transformation, reflecting a delightful blend of heritage and modern design, infused with a distinct flavor of Southern Indian grandeur.

A Beacon of Sustainability

Welcomhotel Chennai is not just a landmark in terms of hospitality; it also serves as a torchbearer for environmental sustainability. The hotel is a proud holder of LEED Platinum & LEED Zero Carbon certifications, attesting to its commitment to renewable energy deployment, water conservation, and ecosystem preservation. It operates self-owned as well as offsite wind farms as part of its robust green initiatives.

Redefining Luxury and Comfort

The hotel, located in the heart of the city, houses 90 impeccably designed rooms including Executive Suites, Club Rooms, and Superior Rooms. Every room is a testament to comfort and the quintessence of Indian hospitality. This reinstates Welcomhotel Chennai’s commitment to providing a luxurious stay experience, amidst a warm and welcoming ambiance.

Culinary Delights and Wellness Facilities

Welcomhotel Chennai is also set to be a gastronomic paradise, offering an array of dining experiences. From the 93-seater WelcomCafe Marina to the retro-styled Durrant’s Bar and the oriental Mahjong Room, the hotel promises to cater to every culinary preference. It also boasts a Fabelle Chocolate Takeaway outlet, adding a sweet touch to its offerings.

For wellness and recreation, guests can indulge in the K by Kaya Kalp spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an outdoor pool. The hotel also offers two banquet halls, Mandapam and Saagri, perfect for hosting a range of events.

With its reopening on January 18, 2024, the Welcomhotel Chennai is ready to recreate its rich legacy, including its status as a preferred location for various dignitaries and its claim to fame as Chennai’s inaugural ice-skating destination.

Welcomhotel is a part of the ITC Hotels Group, one of India’s leading luxury hotel chains, known for its commitment to ‘Responsible Luxury’ and sustainable practices. The reopening of Welcomhotel Chennai stands testament to this commitment and marks a significant milestone in the group’s journey.