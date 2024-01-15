en English
Business

WEF President Borge Brende Optimistic About India’s Economic Future

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
WEF President Borge Brende Optimistic About India’s Economic Future

In an exclusive interview with Business Today’s Executive Director, Rahul Kanwal, the President of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Borge Brende, shared his insights on various global issues and expressed a positive outlook towards the Indian economy. Brende touched upon critical elections due to take place in the world’s largest democracies, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, and the overall state of the global economy.

Anticipating Growth for India

Brende’s talk with Kanwal was marked by a sense of optimism for India’s economic future. The WEF President forecasted an 8% growth rate for the Indian economy this year. This considerable growth implies a significant recovery from the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

A Bright Future Ahead

Looking beyond the immediate future, Brende suggested that India might be on the verge of significant economic transformation. He projected a bright future for the country, suggesting that within the next two decades, India could be talking about a $10 trillion economy. Such a projection presents a picture of a rapidly ascending India, poised to become a significant player in the global economic scene.

India’s Digital Economy: A Catalyst for Growth

Brende also highlighted the rapid growth of India’s digital economy. He emphasized the need for ongoing reforms in education, funding, and administrative procedures to maintain and further this growth. Such continued reforms will ensure that India’s digital economy can serve as a catalyst for broad-spectrum development, contributing to the projected $10 trillion economy.

This interview with Brende offers readers an insight into the perspectives of a key international figure on significant global events and economic trends. It emphasizes the growth potential of the Indian economy, painting a picture of a country on the rise, ready to make its mark on the global stage.

Business India International Relations
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

