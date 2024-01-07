en English
India

Weather Chaos Disrupts Flight Operations at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda International Airport

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Weather Chaos Disrupts Flight Operations at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda International Airport

Unpredictable weather patterns have thrown Ranchi’s Birsa Munda International Airport into a state of significant disruption. A thick shroud of fog and reduced visibility have resulted in the cancellation and delay of several flights, leaving passengers stranded and causing ripple effects on their day-to-day schedule. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted this dense fog to persist for the next two to three days, putting the airport on orange alert for January 6 and 7, and a yellow alert for the subsequent three days.

(Read Also: Uttarakhand to Construct Guest House Near Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Amid Consecration Preparations)

Flight Operations in Disarray

Due to the adverse weather conditions, 13 flights were cancelled and 26 delayed, leading to approximately one-hour delays for about half a dozen flights. This interruption in the usual flight schedule caused a significant inconvenience to passengers, many of whom were left stranded at the airport. Several of these passengers were scheduled to report to work or had other critical commitments that were negatively impacted by the flight delays and cancellations.

Weather Forecast and its Impact

The IMD’s forecast indicates that the current weather scenario is a result of a fresh Western Disturbance that could potentially bring light rain on January 9. Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is projected to range between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius. These weather conditions are likely to continue affecting flight operations, adding to the challenges faced by passengers and the airport authority.

(Read Also: JNTU-Hyderabad and ISRO Join Forces to Establish Interplanetary Research Centre)

Handling the Crisis

The airport authority is working diligently to manage the situation and minimize the impact on passengers’ travel plans. However, the unpredictability of the weather, coupled with the Western Disturbance, adds to the complexity of the situation.

The plight of the stranded passengers underscores the ripple effects of weather phenomena on daily life, illuminating the intricate interplay between meteorological patterns and human activity. As we continue to monitor this developing situation, the struggles of the passengers serve as a sobering reminder of our vulnerability to weather changes and the urgency to adapt and respond effectively to such challenges.

India Transportation Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

