WayCool Foods' Second Layoff Wave Hits 70 Employees Amid Strategic Shift for Profitability

In an era where the agritech landscape is as fertile as it is competitive, Chennai-based WayCool Foods has found itself at a crossroads, embarking on a significant organizational restructuring. This move, marked by the termination of at least 70 employees across various departments including sales, research, marketing, and tech, underscores a broader trend of austerity within the sector. The layoffs, part of the company's second such exercise within a year, come on the heels of an earlier downsizing event in July, where around 300 employees were let go. The reason behind these drastic measures? A stark inability to secure new funding over the last two years, propelling WayCool towards a strategic pivot aimed at profitability.

Strategic Pivot Towards a Warehouse-Free Supply Chain

The company's recent actions, including the closure of several warehouses, are indicative of a broader shift towards a direct, warehouse-free supply chain. This pivot leverages WayCool's own brands, such as Madhuram, KITCHENji, DeziFresh, and Freshey's, housed under its FMCG entity BrandsNext. The move is part of WayCool's ambitious aim to drastically reduce its EBITDA loss, which, according to the company, has decreased by over 80%. Furthermore, WayCool is setting its sights on achieving EBITDA profitability by Q1 FY25. Despite these challenging times, the startup, having raised about $300 million to date, is reportedly in the final stages of securing a new round of funding to bolster its operations. Read more about WayCool's strategic adjustments here.

The Funding Winter and Its Impact

The ongoing 'funding winter' has notably impacted WayCool's ability to raise between $50 Mn-$70 Mn at a valuation of around $900 Mn. This financial crunch has led to significant expense reductions and a laser focus on becoming profitable. It's a reflection of the broader challenges facing startups today, especially within the agritech sector, where innovation and expansion often hinge on the next round of funding. WayCool's significant increase in operating revenue in FY22, juxtaposed with a substantial rise in net loss, paints a vivid picture of the tightrope walk many startups are performing in these uncertain times.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

As WayCool navigates through these turbulent waters, the path ahead is fraught with both challenges and opportunities. On one hand, the layoffs and warehouse closures speak to the harsh realities of scaling back and focusing on core competencies. On the other, the pivot towards a direct, warehouse-free supply chain and the potential of securing new funding offer a glimmer of hope. In the competitive landscape of agritech, where the pressure to innovate is matched only by the imperative of profitability, WayCool's journey is emblematic of the sector's broader challenges and its resilience in the face of adversity. As the company strives towards its goal of EBITDA profitability by FY25, all eyes will be on this Chennai-based startup, watching closely as it attempts to turn the tide in its favor.