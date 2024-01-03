en English
India

Water Levels in Mullaperiyar and Vaigai Dams: A Critical Analysis

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Water Levels in Mullaperiyar and Vaigai Dams: A Critical Analysis

On a recent Wednesday, water levels in two critical dams, Mullaperiyar and Vaigai, were reported, providing vital data for water resource management in the region. The Mullaperiyar dam’s water level was observed at 137.15 feet, a mark below its maximum permissible level of 142 feet. The dam’s inflow rate was noted to be 393 cubic feet per second (cusecs), and its discharge rate was 1,867 cusecs.

The Vaigai Dam Scenario

Concurrently, the Vaigai dam’s water level was reported at 69.52 feet, inching close to its full capacity of 71 feet. The dam had an inflow of 2,128 cusecs and a discharge of 1,499 cusecs. These figures are crucial in understanding the water dynamics of the region and planning for future resource management.

Implications of the Water Levels

The combined storage in the Periyar basin was reported to be 8,892 units, although the unit of measurement was not specified. These statistics are instrumental in assessing the potential for water release or storage adjustments in response to the inflow and outflow rates. Such data can have significant implications for irrigation, water supply, and flood control in the respective regions.

Comparative Analysis with Raw Data

Comparatively, the Mullaperiyar dam’s effective storage was previously recorded at 2190 million cubic meters (mcm), which constituted 90% of the reservoir’s capacity. The dam’s generation capability was at 1270 million units (mu), with a spillway and inflow of 71.85 mcm/day. The total inflow for the month stood at 12.574 mu, with an anticipated inflow of 127.905 mu, indicating a decrease compared to the previous year.

In conclusion, ongoing monitoring of these water bodies is crucial for ensuring efficient water resource management, aiding in sustainable usage and planning, and mitigating potential risks associated with water scarcity or flooding.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

