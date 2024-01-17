Waree Renewable Technologies Ltd Targets Significant Growth in Renewable Energy Sector

Waree Renewable Technologies Ltd, a prominent name in the renewable energy sector, is set to broaden its horizons. The company has experienced an unprecedented 126% increase in its order book this year, compared to the previous year. This surge is attributed to the company's focus on the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) segment for renewable energy. The objective is clear: to execute EPC orders of 970 MW by the second quarter of the upcoming financial year.

Aligning with Government's Renewable Energy Ambitions

The company's growth strategy aligns seamlessly with the government's ambitious goal of attaining 500 GW renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030. This target is a significant leap and requires substantial investments. The company's CFO, Dilip Panjwani, estimates the investment costs for RE capacity addition to be between Rs 3.5-4 crore per MW.

Expanding Horizons: From Tender Bids to Green Hydrogen

In its quest for expansion, Waree Renewable Technologies is not limiting itself to the traditional sectors. The company has recently placed a bid with a major public sector company, a noticeable shift considering tender business previously accounted for less than 10% of the company's operations. The primary focus had been the Commercial and Industry segment and utility-scale projects. Additionally, the company is charting new territories in the renewable energy landscape by stepping into the green hydrogen EPC segment. Plans are on the table to increase the capacity of its pilot green hydrogen unit and to enhance storage building capacity for renewable energy.

International Expansion and Stock Split Considerations

Waree Renewable Technologies' growth trajectory is not confined to domestic borders. The company is actively pursuing international projects, including an EPC contract in Africa, with completion targeted for the beginning of FY25. Finally, the company's Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on January 20 to discuss a potential stock split. Panjwani remains optimistic, expecting the company's growth rate to remain strong in the upcoming quarters, bolstered by stable government policies in the renewable space.