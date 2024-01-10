en English
Business

Wakefit’s Expansion into Home Decor and Furniture Fuels Growth

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:41 pm EST
Wakefit’s Expansion into Home Decor and Furniture Fuels Growth

Wakefit, a brand that has made a name for itself in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) mattress sector, has successfully broadened its horizons to include home decor and furniture. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, the co-founder and director of Wakefit, shared the company’s growth strategies and offline retail expansion in a conversation with Christina Moniz.

A Zero-Based Approach to Marketing

Wakefit utilizes a zero-based budgeting approach for marketing—a strategy that has allowed for flexibility and innovation in campaign development. This tactic has yielded significant results for the brand, with a 30% growth in revenue in FY23 over FY22, reaching ‘825 crores. With its sights set on crossing the ‘1,000 crore mark by the end of the fiscal year, Wakefit has enlisted the help of Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador to further strengthen its marketing efforts.

Focusing on Customer Lifetime Value

Rather than directly competing with other brands in the market, Wakefit’s strategy is to increase the customer lifetime value and expand its offerings to cater to more of the consumers’ home needs. The company has won consumer trust by providing high-quality products, warranties, and unique features such as a 100-night mattress trial. The decision to venture into the realm of furniture and home furnishings three years ago has indeed paid off, contributing significantly to the brand’s growth.

Successful Offline Retail Expansion

Wakefit made its first move into brick-and-mortar retail in 2022, and in a short span, it now operates close to 50 stores across 19 cities. The company plans to increase this number to 70 stores by the end of the fiscal year. Originally an online-only brand, Wakefit’s current sales distribution sees a significant 60% of sales coming from top cities such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. This shift demonstrates the brand’s successful transition to an omnichannel presence.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

