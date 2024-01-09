Wahniangleng: A Beacon of Sustainable Tourism in Meghalaya

In the heart of Meghalaya, a transformation has taken place. A once littered freshwater lake, Wahniangleng, has been reborn, taking on a new life as a sustainable tourist destination. Thanks to the activism and dedication of the Meghalaya Cycling Association (MCA) led by Lening K Bareh, the stunning natural beauty of the region is now accessible to visitors, with the added benefit of supporting local initiatives and maintaining a clean environment.

From Littered Lake to Eco-Tourist Spot

The journey of Wahniangleng began when the MCA discovered its potential as a tourist destination in 2021. Initially, the surrounding area was plagued with waste, a stark contrast to the serene beauty of the lake. It was then that Bareh and his team swung into action. They undertook a clean-up drive, meticulously removing the waste and restoring the area to its natural state. But the MCA’s ambition didn’t stop there. In a bid to maintain the cleanliness, they formed the ‘Green Warriors’, an eco-tourism society dedicated to preserving the pristine environment of Wahniangleng.

Community Engagement and Sustainable Development

Recognising the potential of the site, the local owner leased the land for tourism development. This led to the installation of amenities such as kayaks, tents, and clean pay toilets, enhancing the visitor experience. To fund these initiatives, the Green Warriors implemented an entry fee, the revenue of which is channelled back into the community. The society takes care of a local cowherd’s family needs and has significantly improved his living conditions. They also sponsor the education of boys from underprivileged families who assist in keeping the area clean. The positive impact on the local community has been profound, with the increased revenue from tourism leading to a welcome acceptance of visitors.

Wahniangleng: A Model for Sustainable Tourism

The transformation of Wahniangleng serves as a testament to the power of sustainable tourism. The area’s cleanliness and revenue generation model have made it an example for other regions to follow. The success story of Wahniangleng is a beacon of hope for the potential of sustainable tourism, demonstrating that with the right approach, tourism can be a force for good, contributing to local economies while preserving the environment.