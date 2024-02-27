WADE ASIA 2023 Celebrates Women in Architecture: Prakash, Vishwanath Among Top Honorees

WADE ASIA 2023, the premier event in architecture and design, concluded with significant achievements and recognitions, highlighting the contributions of women in the field. The event, supported by major associations like IIID, IIA, and the Council of Architecture, attracted over 15,000 professionals, showcasing the latest trends and discussions in design and architecture.

Empowering Women in Design

The 'Ways Women Lead' panel was a focal point at WADE ASIA 2023, emphasizing the role of women in shaping the future of architecture and design. This session, among others, provided insights into creating universally accessible environments and fostering partnerships in life and work. Over 50 women architects and designers were recognized in the WADE Awards 2023, spanning 23 categories, highlighting the event's commitment to celebrating female achievements in the industry.

Innovations and Networking

With more than 3,500 delegates and 15,000 visitors, WADE ASIA offered unparalleled opportunities for learning and networking. The Top 200 Projects presentation allowed principal architects and designers to share their work, fostering a collaborative environment. Additionally, the WADE ArchiDesign Competition 2023 saw over 1150 nominations, with more than 200 live presentations of shortlisted projects, underscoring the event's role as a crucible for new ideas and innovation in design.

Awards and Recognitions

Architects Sheila Sri Prakash and Chitra Vishwanath were honored for their contributions to sustainability and lifetime achievements in architecture, respectively, at the 6th edition of the WADE Awards. This recognition not only celebrates their individual accomplishments but also underscores the importance of sustainability and innovation in shaping the built environment. The awards ceremony, recognizing over 50 women architects and designers, solidified WADE ASIA's position as a leading platform for acknowledging women's contributions to architecture and design.

WADE ASIA 2023 has set a new benchmark for events in the architecture and design industry, not only by showcasing the latest trends and innovations but also by highlighting the significant contributions of women in the field. As we look forward to WADE ASIA 2024, the event's success serves as a reminder of the dynamic and evolving nature of design and architecture, and the critical role women play in advancing these disciplines.