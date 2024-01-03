en English
VR Technology Revolutionizes Home Buying Experience in Pune

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
VR Technology Revolutionizes Home Buying Experience in Pune

The city of Pune is witnessing an intriguing fusion of real estate and technology as aspiring homeowners increasingly turn to virtual reality (VR) technology to tour properties before making a purchase decision. While VR has been around since 2015, its adoption by real estate developers has noticeably picked up pace in recent times. The technology offers a clearer grasp of the property’s layout, design possibilities, and environment, effectively addressing the doubts of homebuyers such as Angad Taur.

VR, A Game-Changer in Real Estate

Leading the charge in this unique integration is Digital Art Media, spearheaded by Ajay Parge. The company has facilitated over 300 projects with VR for city developers, focusing on user-friendly models that don’t require complex controls. However, the journey has not been without its share of challenges. Users like Smita Kadam have reported difficulty in navigating the VR technology and experiencing physical discomfort.

High Costs and Future Prospects

The steep cost of VR goggles, which stands at approximately Rs 50,000 per pair, and the need for annual updates with no resale value, have been barriers to wider adoption among realtors. However, the entry of tech giants like Apple into the market could potentially lower these costs. The Pune chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) notes a growing demographic of tech-savvy homebuyers aged 20-30, suggesting a promising future for VR in real estate.

Leading the VR Revolution

Currently, Meta leads in this space, and the technology is expected to improve sales conversion rates and reduce developer costs over time. The use of VR technology in real estate showcases an intriguing example of how technology is revolutionizing traditional industries, making processes more efficient and user-friendly. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how this innovative approach to home buying evolves and shapes the future of the real estate market in Pune and beyond.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

