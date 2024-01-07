Voice Clip Controversy in Nilakkal Diocese: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Seeks Explanation

In a recent development that has stirred the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, a voice clip of Father Dr Mathews Vazhakunnam, from the Nilakkal Diocese, has emerged, which features him speaking in a disrespectful tone towards Joshua Mar Nichodemos, the Metropolitan of Nilakkal Diocese. The audio clip has sparked controversy and raised eyebrows within the religious community.

Church Head Seeks Explanation

The Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, in response to the incident, has demanded an explanation from Father Dr Mathews Vazhakunnam. This action follows the Nilakkal Diocesan Council’s earlier move, where they too, had asked for a clarification from Dr Vazhakunnam concerning his inappropriate behavior.

Controversial Voice Clip

In the contentious voice clip, Father Dr Mathews Vazhakunnam is heard declining to provide an explanation to Joshua Mar Nichodemos. He also mentions that he has communicated his stance to Fr Konattu, a leading figure within the Church. Adding fuel to the fire, Dr Vazhakunnam also threatened to reveal the actions of Joshua Mar Nichodemos and expressed his opinion on the Church’s preference for priests involved in land deals.

Church’s Reaction

A statement from the Nilakkal Diocese has criticized Dr Vazhakunnam for choosing to air his grievances on television channels, instead of filing an official complaint with the Church authorities. This incident serves as an addition to the ongoing controversy within the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, following the removal of Ferdinand Shaiju Kurian from his official duties after allegations of misconduct surfaced.