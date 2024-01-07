en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Voice Clip Controversy in Nilakkal Diocese: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Seeks Explanation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
Voice Clip Controversy in Nilakkal Diocese: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Seeks Explanation

In a recent development that has stirred the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, a voice clip of Father Dr Mathews Vazhakunnam, from the Nilakkal Diocese, has emerged, which features him speaking in a disrespectful tone towards Joshua Mar Nichodemos, the Metropolitan of Nilakkal Diocese. The audio clip has sparked controversy and raised eyebrows within the religious community.

Church Head Seeks Explanation

The Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, in response to the incident, has demanded an explanation from Father Dr Mathews Vazhakunnam. This action follows the Nilakkal Diocesan Council’s earlier move, where they too, had asked for a clarification from Dr Vazhakunnam concerning his inappropriate behavior.

Controversial Voice Clip

In the contentious voice clip, Father Dr Mathews Vazhakunnam is heard declining to provide an explanation to Joshua Mar Nichodemos. He also mentions that he has communicated his stance to Fr Konattu, a leading figure within the Church. Adding fuel to the fire, Dr Vazhakunnam also threatened to reveal the actions of Joshua Mar Nichodemos and expressed his opinion on the Church’s preference for priests involved in land deals.

Church’s Reaction

A statement from the Nilakkal Diocese has criticized Dr Vazhakunnam for choosing to air his grievances on television channels, instead of filing an official complaint with the Church authorities. This incident serves as an addition to the ongoing controversy within the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, following the removal of Ferdinand Shaiju Kurian from his official duties after allegations of misconduct surfaced.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
21 seconds ago
Nayagarh District's Gendali Village: A Tale of Neglected Infrastructure
In the heart of Nayagarh district, the village of Gendali is struggling under the weight of significant infrastructural issues. A glaring illustration of this problem is the lack of a proper, paved road – a seemingly simple necessity that has become a life-threatening hurdle for the villagers. The Road That Wasn’t Recently, an incident brought
Nayagarh District's Gendali Village: A Tale of Neglected Infrastructure
Siwan Professor's Social Media Posts Spark Controversy, Investigation Underway
5 mins ago
Siwan Professor's Social Media Posts Spark Controversy, Investigation Underway
'Animal' Celebrates Box Office Success with Star-studded Party; Teases Sequel
5 mins ago
'Animal' Celebrates Box Office Success with Star-studded Party; Teases Sequel
Guthlee Ladoo: A Powerful Drama About Education and Equality Now Streaming
2 mins ago
Guthlee Ladoo: A Powerful Drama About Education and Equality Now Streaming
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
5 mins ago
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
IIT JAM 2024 Exam Scheduled for February 11: Key Details
5 mins ago
IIT JAM 2024 Exam Scheduled for February 11: Key Details
Latest Headlines
World News
Nationwide Girls' High School Basketball Games: Highlights and Impacts
1 min
Nationwide Girls' High School Basketball Games: Highlights and Impacts
Trump Urges Biden to Release January 6 Detainees at Iowa Rally
1 min
Trump Urges Biden to Release January 6 Detainees at Iowa Rally
The Healthcare Struggle: Unveiling the Challenges at Civil Hospital Turbat
1 min
The Healthcare Struggle: Unveiling the Challenges at Civil Hospital Turbat
Copper Box Arena to Host Sheeraz vs. Williams Middleweight Fight and Exciting Undercard Bouts
1 min
Copper Box Arena to Host Sheeraz vs. Williams Middleweight Fight and Exciting Undercard Bouts
High School Girls' Basketball: A Canvas of Competitive Scores and Performances
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Canvas of Competitive Scores and Performances
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in College Basketball Showdown
Arson Attacks Threaten Electoral Process and Democratic Governance in Bangladesh
4 mins
Arson Attacks Threaten Electoral Process and Democratic Governance in Bangladesh
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
5 mins
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
5 mins
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
37 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
11 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app