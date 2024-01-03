en English
Business

Vodafone Idea’s Chief Regulatory Officer P Balaji Resigns

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Vodafone Idea’s Chief Regulatory Officer P Balaji Resigns

The chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer of Vodafone Idea, P Balaji has tendered his resignation, marking the end of a nearly decade-long stint with the company. The announcement was made public through a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday. Balaji, who has been instrumental in the company’s transformative operations, will formally step down from his role on January 10, 2024.

The Journey of P Balaji at Vodafone

During his tenure at Vodafone Idea, Balaji has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s corporate and regulatory affairs. His commitment to the company’s vision reflected in the transformative changes he brought about during his nine-year association.

(Read Also: Asian Investors Anticipate India’s Factory Data Amid Regional Tensions)

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve Vodafone Idea, Balaji acknowledged the significant milestones achieved during his tenure. However, he expressed an eagerness to pursue personal and professional aspirations outside of the company, leading to his decision to resign.

Immediate Release Requested

In an unusual move, Balaji requested an immediate release from his duties, seeking a waiver of the contractual notice period. The specifics of his future plans remain undisclosed, sparking curiosity among industry insiders.

(Read Also: Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024)

Vodafone Idea’s Position

Vodafone Idea stands as the third telco for Indian consumers in terms of volume, with the government holding a 33.1 per cent stake. However, the company has been grappling with a fast dwindling subscriber base as competitors Jio and Airtel continue to expand their user bases. Balaji’s departure comes at a critical time for the company, adding another layer of complexity to its ongoing challenges.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

