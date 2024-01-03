Vodafone Idea’s Chief Regulatory Officer P Balaji Resigns

The chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer of Vodafone Idea, P Balaji has tendered his resignation, marking the end of a nearly decade-long stint with the company. The announcement was made public through a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday. Balaji, who has been instrumental in the company’s transformative operations, will formally step down from his role on January 10, 2024.

The Journey of P Balaji at Vodafone

During his tenure at Vodafone Idea, Balaji has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s corporate and regulatory affairs. His commitment to the company’s vision reflected in the transformative changes he brought about during his nine-year association.

(Read Also: Asian Investors Anticipate India’s Factory Data Amid Regional Tensions)

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve Vodafone Idea, Balaji acknowledged the significant milestones achieved during his tenure. However, he expressed an eagerness to pursue personal and professional aspirations outside of the company, leading to his decision to resign.

Immediate Release Requested

In an unusual move, Balaji requested an immediate release from his duties, seeking a waiver of the contractual notice period. The specifics of his future plans remain undisclosed, sparking curiosity among industry insiders.

(Read Also: Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024)

Vodafone Idea’s Position

Vodafone Idea stands as the third telco for Indian consumers in terms of volume, with the government holding a 33.1 per cent stake. However, the company has been grappling with a fast dwindling subscriber base as competitors Jio and Airtel continue to expand their user bases. Balaji’s departure comes at a critical time for the company, adding another layer of complexity to its ongoing challenges.

Read More