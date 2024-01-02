en English
Business

Vodafone Idea Rejects Starlink Collaboration Rumors, Affecting Stock Price

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
Vodafone Idea Rejects Starlink Collaboration Rumors, Affecting Stock Price

Vodafone Idea, the beleaguered telecom services provider in India, has officially refuted rumors of engaging in talks with Elon Musk’s Starlink for co-management of its services in the country. The clarification was issued in a regulatory filing, quelling market speculations that had led to a substantial rally in Vodafone Idea’s stock price, which had seen an unprecedented surge of 118 percent over the past six months.

(Read Also: India: A Tapestry of Enchanting Destinations for End-of-Year Vacations in 2023)

Speculations and Market Impact

Rumors were rife that the Indian government might be considering selling its 33 percent stake in Vodafone Idea to Elon Musk and Starlink. The ensuing investor frenzy drove the company’s stock price to new heights, registering a new 52-week high on January 1, 2024. However, the company’s denial saw the stock price retract, tumbling by over 4 percent.

Struggling Telecom Giant

Vodafone Idea, grappling with a massive debt burden, has been actively exploring avenues for a fresh infusion of funds. The company’s promoters, the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Plc, have been expected to provide the much-needed financial lifeline. However, as indicated by the company’s CEO, Akshaya Moondra, in a post-earnings call, the expected funds from the promoters, which were anticipated by the end of the October-December quarter, have yet to materialize.

(Read Also: Indian Navy Ramps Up Security Measures in Arabian Sea Following Attacks on Merchant Vessels)

Compliance with Regulations

In response to the market speculation and the subsequent surge in stock value, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) sought clarification from Vodafone Idea. The telecom firm, reiterating its commitment to compliance with listing regulations, acknowledged SEBI’s request and categorically denied any ongoing discussions with Starlink. The company also added that it remains unaware of the origins of these rumors.

