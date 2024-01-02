Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Vodafone Idea, a prominent telecom operator in India, has categorically denied engaging in discussions with Starlink, the satellite internet division of Elon Musk’s space exploration enterprise. This declaration comes in the wake of substantial volatility in the company’s share prices, which witnessed a spike of 21%, followed by another 6% increase, on successive days. This upsurge in share prices was stimulated by a speculative report published in BusinessWorld magazine, suggesting a prospective deal between Vodafone Idea and Starlink.

Vodafone Idea Responds to Speculative Reports

In response to the speculation-driven surge in Vodafone Idea’s shares, the Bombay Stock Exchange sought clarification from the telecom operator. Reacting to this, Vodafone Idea issued a public clarification, steadfastly denying any negotiations with Starlink. This rebuttal led to a 5% decrease in the company’s shares.

Challenges Faced by Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea, the product of a merger between Vodafone’s Indian unit and Aditya Birla Group’s Idea Cellular in 2018, has been grappling with stiff competition from market leaders Bharti Airtel and Reliance’s Jio. Both these competitors have their respective satellite ventures. Adding to Vodafone Idea’s woes is its struggle with debt, as the company has been unable to turn a profit since its inception.

