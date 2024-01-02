en English
Business

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Vodafone Idea, a prominent telecom operator in India, has categorically denied engaging in discussions with Starlink, the satellite internet division of Elon Musk’s space exploration enterprise. This declaration comes in the wake of substantial volatility in the company’s share prices, which witnessed a spike of 21%, followed by another 6% increase, on successive days. This upsurge in share prices was stimulated by a speculative report published in BusinessWorld magazine, suggesting a prospective deal between Vodafone Idea and Starlink.

Vodafone Idea Responds to Speculative Reports

In response to the speculation-driven surge in Vodafone Idea’s shares, the Bombay Stock Exchange sought clarification from the telecom operator. Reacting to this, Vodafone Idea issued a public clarification, steadfastly denying any negotiations with Starlink. This rebuttal led to a 5% decrease in the company’s shares.

Challenges Faced by Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea, the product of a merger between Vodafone’s Indian unit and Aditya Birla Group’s Idea Cellular in 2018, has been grappling with stiff competition from market leaders Bharti Airtel and Reliance’s Jio. Both these competitors have their respective satellite ventures. Adding to Vodafone Idea’s woes is its struggle with debt, as the company has been unable to turn a profit since its inception.

Other Significant News

In other news, a powerful earthquake in Japan has claimed at least 48 lives. Renowned South African photographer Peter Magubane passed away. BT Group’s outgoing leader is reportedly being considered for chairing WPP. North Korea’s leader made aggressive statements toward the U.S. and South Korea. The Vatican commemorated Pope Benedict XVI, and Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault by a British TV executive.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

