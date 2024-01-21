Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration

In an anticipatory move ahead of the consecration of the Ram Mandir, telecom giant Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a significant enhancement in its network capacity in Ayodhya. This strategic move is designed to handle the expected surge in network traffic during the event and offer an elevated connectivity experience for users.

Network Enhancement for a Seamless Experience

Vi has meticulously upgraded its network infrastructure across all major areas of Ayodhya city, including the Ayodhya Railway Station, Ram Mandir Campus, the airport, and the highways connecting to Lucknow and Varanasi. The upgrade encapsulates improved coverage, increased capacity, and enhanced backhaul connectivity. This expansion involved the addition of new sites, an upgrade, and refarming of the L2100 spectrum capacity.

Collaboration with Authorities for Rapid Deployment

This network enhancement was made feasible with the unwavering support of the Department of Telecom (DoT), the Government of India, and local authorities. Their collaboration facilitated rapid approvals for tower space, material, and manpower movement, thereby ensuring timely completion of the network upgrade. Interestingly, the DoT employed AI and ML for predictive analysis, guiding telecom operators on necessary network augmentation.

Anticipating High Network Traffic

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024, is expected to draw more than 7,000 dignitaries and visitors. This significant influx of visitors is anticipated to generate substantial network traffic in a brief period. Post the ceremony, the temple will open its doors to the public, with an expected daily visitor count between three to five lakh. Vi's strategic collaboration with local authorities ensures that the network improvements will be integrated with the overall event infrastructure, providing an uninterrupted connectivity experience for users.

With this network enhancement, Vi reiterates its commitment to offering world-class digital experiences. It also signifies the telecom giant's readiness to support the anticipated network traffic, ensuring clear voice calls, high-speed data, and seamless video streaming for the expected influx of visitors during the grand event.