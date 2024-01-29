VLCC Celebrates Third Consecutive Recognition as a Great Place to Work

In a testament to its commitment towards its workforce, VLCC, a frontrunner in India's beauty and wellness industry, has been distinguished as a Great Place to Work for the third time in a row, spanning from January 2024 to January 2025. The accolade is awarded by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, and is rooted in the feedback provided by VLCC's employees about their experiences at the company.

Reiterating Employee-Centric Policies

The company's relentless focus on fostering a positive work environment is mirrored in its various initiatives aimed at enhancing the employee experience. These policies and practices, centered around the workforce, are an integral part of VLCC's approach to its operations, thus underlining its emphasis on the people that form its core.

Leadership Acknowledgement

Vikas Gupta, the Group CEO of VLCC, lauded the achievement, attributing it to the company's foundational values that nurture trust, equality, integrity, and high-performance within the workplace. His pride in the accomplishment underscores the importance the company places on creating an environment where employees feel valued and empowered.

Great Place to Work: The Global Authority

Great Place to Work, renowned for its all-encompassing surveys and research since 1992, elucidates the essential element of a great workplace - trust. Their services and research have acted as a beacon, guiding numerous organizations across diverse sectors globally to comprehend and augment their workplace culture.