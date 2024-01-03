Vizag Port Sets Ambitious Cargo Handling Target for Fiscal Year 2023-24

The Chairman of the Vizag Port Authority (VPA), M Angamuthu, has set an ambitious target for the port to handle a whopping 80 million tonnes of cargo during the fiscal year 2023-24. This goal marks an 8% increase in cargo handling compared to the previous fiscal year and is a first in the port’s 90-year history. The chairman has expressed optimism about the port’s growth trajectory, indicating a potential to handle up to 100 million tonnes in the future.

The Vizag Port’s Ambitious Target

The Vizag Port, operated by the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), has always been a significant player in India’s maritime sector. The port handles a diverse array of cargo, including coal, crude, containers, fertilizers, agri products, steel, project cargo, edible oil, chemicals, and automobiles. The new target set by the Chairman signals a significant step towards strengthening the port’s role in the maritime sector and enhancing its cargo handling operations.

A Journey of Growth and Expansion

Since its inception as Gujarat Adani Port Ltd (GAPL) on 26 May 1998, the company has shown consistent growth and expansion. It operates ports not only in Mundra but also in Dahej, Hazira, Dhamra, Ennore, Kattupalli, and terminals in Mormugao, Visakhapatnam, and Kandla. The company’s journey from setting up a private port at Mundra to handling diverse types of cargo at ten different locations is truly commendable. The company’s commercial operations commenced in October 2001, and it has since grown to become a prominent name in India’s maritime sector.

Future Aspirations: A Beacon in the Maritime Sector

The Vizag Port’s target of handling 80 million tonnes of cargo during the fiscal year 2023-24 is a testament to its commitment to growth and service in the maritime sector. The chairman’s vision of the port eventually handling 100 million tonnes emphasizes its intention to continue its expansion and evolve as a beacon in the maritime sector. The port’s ongoing efforts to enhance its cargo handling operations are poised to further strengthen its role in India’s economic growth and infrastructure development.