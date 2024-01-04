Vivo X100 Pro: Revolutionizing Smartphone Photography with ZEISS

In a bid to revolutionize the smartphone industry, Vivo is all set to launch its newest flagship, the Vivo X100 Pro, in India on January 4. This much-anticipated model is touted as one of the first major launches of 2024 and promises to deliver superior quality zoom images and portrait photographs in every shot. The key highlights of this phone include a 23mm ZEISS lens with an IMX989 sensor, a 100mm ZEISS APO floating periscope camera, and a 15mm ultra-wide-angle camera with an ISOCELL JN1 sensor.

ZEISS: The Game Changer

Designed with the photographer in mind, the Vivo X100 Pro is equipped with the industry’s first ZEISS APO Certified Telephoto Camera and SLR-level Image Stabilization, co-engineered with ZEISS. The phone supports five golden focal lengths for portraits, each complemented by ZEISS Style Portrait, catering to a diverse range of needs for everyday life and travel photography.

Unmatched Zoom Capabilities

The Vivo X100 Pro pushes the boundaries of smartphone photography with its sun-capturing prowess within the 10x-30x zoom range, and a staggering capability of up to 100x zoom for highly detailed shots. These features make the Vivo X100 Pro an exciting addition to the photography-focused smartphone market.

Specifications and Price

The Vivo X100 Pro, along with its sister model, Vivo X100, was previously launched in China and is finally making its way to the Indian market. The phones are expected to come in two RAM and storage variants, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor and featuring a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The estimated price for the higher-end Vivo X100 Pro variant is Rs 89,999, positioning it as a premium offering in the market.