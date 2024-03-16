Vivo Unveils V30 Series in India: Zeiss Cameras, AMOLED Display, and 80W Charging

Vivo has officially launched its anticipated V30 and V30 Pro smartphones in India, marking a significant upgrade over its predecessors with advanced camera technologies, superior display features, and rapid charging capabilities. With prices commencing at Rs. 33,999 for the V30 and Rs. 41,999 for the V30 Pro, Vivo aims to redefine mid-range smartphone photography and performance through this latest series.

Advertisment

Exceptional Camera Performance

Partnering with Zeiss, Vivo has significantly enhanced the camera capabilities of its V30 series. The V30 Pro features a triple-camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Zeiss portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This collaboration allows for six distinct portrait bokeh effects and a video bokeh feature for a cinematic filming experience. The standard V30 model, while offering a dual-camera setup, maintains the high-quality imaging Vivo V-series is known for, supported by a 50-megapixel Eye AF selfie camera that promises stunning self-portraits and group shots.

Sleek Design and Vibrant Display

Advertisment

The V30 series stands out with its slim design, measuring just 7.45 mm in thickness, and features a borderless curved display that enhances the user's grip and visual experience. Available in three captivating colours, including the mesmerizing Andaman Blue, the phones boast a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display. This high-resolution screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, promising fluid navigation and vibrant visuals. Enhanced with Schott Xensation glass, the display is not only stunning but also durable.

Powerful Performance and Long-lasting Battery

Under the hood, the V30 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, while the V30 gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Both models ensure smooth performance with up to 12GB RAM and extensive storage options. The 5,000mAh battery supports 80W FlashCharge, offering extended usage with rapid recharging. Additionally, Vivo guarantees that the battery's health will remain robust for up to four years, thanks to enhanced charge-discharge cycles. This commitment to performance and longevity sets the V30 series apart in the competitive smartphone market.

Despite its impressive offerings, the V30 series is not without its drawbacks. The FunTouch OS 14, though feature-rich, comes preloaded with bloatware that might detract from the user experience for some. Nonetheless, Vivo's efforts to deliver a premium, sleek design, a bright and sharp display, robust performance, and exceptional camera capabilities with the all-new V30 series are commendable. While there's room for improvement in the software department, the V30 series stands as a strong contender in the mid-range segment, offering a comprehensive package that could sway buyers looking for a well-rounded smartphone experience.