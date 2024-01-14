en English
Vivekananda Kendra-Agartala: A Beacon of Enlightenment and Cultural Pride

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Vivekananda Kendra-Agartala: A Beacon of Enlightenment and Cultural Pride

In an event that reverberated with spiritual fervor and educational commitment, a remarkable school in Agartala, India, was the venue for the inauguration of Vivekananda Kendra-Agartala. This historical event marked the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a revered spiritual leader whose teachings continue to inspire millions today.

Lighting the Lamp of Knowledge and Spirituality

The inauguration began with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the Maharaja of the Ramakrishna Mission, setting a divine tone for the proceedings. The event assembled an esteemed gathering of individuals from diverse sectors, including schoolchildren, educators, academics, and social activists. The participants echoed the resonant teachings of Swami Vivekananda, emphasizing the historical significance of the Vivekananda Rock.

Commemorating the Legacy

Part of the celebration was the recognition of the Vivekananda Rock memorial’s establishment in 1970, during Swami Vivekananda’s birth centenary. The Kendra, which was founded in 1972, stands as a testament to Eknath Ranade’s vision and has since grown significantly. Today, it encompasses a network of 1,130 branches, 85 schools, and four hospitals spread across the length and breadth of India.

A Testament to Holistic Development and Cultural Preservation

The Kendra is actively involved in various initiatives related to education, health, rural and natural development, and community development. Regular camps are conducted in Kanyakumari, reflecting the organization’s commitment to its cause. The convener, Tushaar Kanti Acherjee, reaffirmed this commitment and announced the launch of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, a CBSE school in Agartala. Rooted in Hindu cultural heritage, this new establishment underscores the organization’s dedication to Swami Vivekananda’s ethos of holistic development and cultural preservation. The inauguration of Vivekananda Kendra-Agartala is not just an addition to the educational landscape, but also a beacon of spiritual enlightenment and cultural pride.

Education India Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

