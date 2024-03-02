VIT Riviera 2024 Celebrates Cultural Diversity with 'Aikya': A Showcase of Indian Traditions

It was a cultural confluence at VIT Riviera 2024 on its third day as students showcased their native culture through attire, dance, and stunts at the spacious campus in Vellore on Saturday. Titled 'Aikya', which means togetherness, the event provided an opportunity for students to unfold their native culture, presenting a dazzling array of exotic-looking clothes, accessories, and cultural traditions. From the northeast to the west and down south, students performed their traditional art and dance forms in alphabetical order, making it a day to remember.

Advertisment

Cultural Exhibitions and Performances

Students from Maharashtra captivated the audience with their traditional dance forms like Lavani, Gondhal, and Powada, while teams from Andhra Pradesh displayed different forms of dance such as Kuchupudi and Kolatam. Assamme students performed their traditional Bihu dance, and those from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand showcased kulu wedding ceremonies accompanied with Nati dance. The Kerala team also enthralled the audience with various forms of dances and theatrical exhibitions, alongside students from Rajasthan with their famous traditional Ghoomar dance. Tamil Nadu students put up a splendid performance of several traditional folk arts, including Mayilattam, Oyilattam, Thappattam, and Silambam.

Aikya: A Tradition of Togetherness

Advertisment

Since its inception in 2015, Aikya has been a platform for the art and culture of 24 states to be displayed, with over 800 students participating this year. Various art forms like Chhaliya (Uttarakhand), Chhau and Dhunuchi (West Bengal), Nati (Himachal Pradesh), and Ghoomar (Gujarat) were performed, highlighting the rich cultural diversity of India. G.V. Selvam, vice president of VIT, was present at the event, affirming the institution's commitment to fostering cultural understanding and unity among its students.

Evening Celebrations: Sangamam

Later in the day, a Tamil cultural event titled Sangamam took the stage, where renowned Tamil artists performed music, dance, and comedy, further enriching the cultural tapestry of the day. The event, in partnership with The Hindu, not only celebrated the diverse cultures of India but also brought together the VIT community in a vibrant display of unity in diversity.

The Aikya event at VIT Riviera 2024 stands as a testament to the power of cultural expression in bridging gaps and bringing people together. As students from various states shared their heritage with pride and joy, they not only entertained but educated their peers about the myriad traditions that make up the Indian subcontinent. This celebration of diversity underscores the importance of cultural appreciation in fostering a more inclusive and harmonious society.