Visva-Bharati University observes Ram Temple Consecration with Half-Day Closure

In the heart of Birbhum district's Santiniketan, the renowned Visva-Bharati University, founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1901, prepares to observe a significant event in India's religious landscape. The university has announced a half-day closure on January 22, 2024, in light of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This decision has been made following a directive from the Union Education Ministry.

The Ram Temple Consecration and Educational Institutions

The Visva-Bharati University is not alone in marking this momentous occasion. Other eminent educational institutions such as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay are also organizing events related to the ceremony. This nationwide observance underscores the significance of the event, anticipated to resonate deeply across the country.

Suspension of Classes at Visva-Bharati

On January 22, all undergraduate and postgraduate classes at the university will be suspended until 2:30 pm. This half-day closure aligns with the central government's decision and impacts both university and school classes. The secondary classes of schools operated by Visva-Bharati, however, will face a full-day suspension, given their inability to commence in the afternoon.

Visva-Bharati: A Central University with a Unique Distinction

The Visva-Bharati University holds a distinct position in India's academic landscape. It is the only central university where the Prime Minister serves as the chancellor. Established by Rabindranath Tagore, the university stands as a testament to his vision of education and his commitment to fostering a spirit of global understanding and cultural exchange.

As the nation prepares for the Ram temple's consecration, this decision by the Visva-Bharati University reflects the intertwining of education, culture, and religion, showcasing India's multifaceted identity.