Vishwak Sen Calls for Industry Support Against Bot Attacks on Gaami's BookMyShow Ratings

During a press meet in Tirupathi, Vishwak Sen, alongside director Vidyadhar Kagita and co-star Chandini Chowdary, raised concerns over the recent film Gaami facing unfair negative ratings on BookMyShow, allegedly due to bots.

Vishwak appealed to the film industry for support, emphasizing the need for unity amidst these challenges. Chandini Chowdary highlighted the lack of engagement with actresses in press meets, sparking a broader conversation on gender dynamics in media interactions.

Allegations of Bot Manipulation

Vishwak Sen took to Instagram and later reiterated at the press meet his concerns about Gaami's ratings being targeted by bots on BookMyShow. This move, according to Vishwak, undermines the film's success and the efforts of its creators. Vishwak's call to action wasn't just a plea for support but also a strong statement against what he perceives as an attack on the integrity of film ratings and reviews.

Despite facing these challenges, Vishwak Sen expressed gratitude towards those who supported Gaami and hoped for the film industry's bigwigs to watch and promote the movie. This reflects a broader hope for solidarity within the Telugu film industry against practices that could harm the perception and success of films.

Addressing Gender Disparity in Media Interactions

Chandini Chowdary's comments at the press meet shed light on a different issue — the tendency of media to focus questions on male actors and directors, sidelining actresses. Her observation sparked discussions on gender disparity in media interactions, suggesting a need for more equitable engagement with all film industry professionals.

This incident not only highlights the challenges films face from external manipulations but also internal industry dynamics and the media's role in shaping public perceptions. The controversy surrounding Gaami and the alleged bot attacks on its ratings open up broader discussions on the authenticity of online ratings and the need for the film industry to stand together against such challenges.