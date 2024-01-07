en English
Agriculture

Visakhapatnam’s Terrace Gardening Enthusiast Bangaru Jhansi Cultivates a Thriving Green Oasis

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Visakhapatnam’s Terrace Gardening Enthusiast Bangaru Jhansi Cultivates a Thriving Green Oasis

Bangaru Jhansi, a 29-year-old gardening enthusiast from Visakhapatnam, has turned her lifelong passion for plants into a flourishing 800-square-foot terrace garden. Steeped in her childhood memories of her mother’s rose garden, Jhansi’s terrace garden is now a diverse ecosystem, housing over 500 varieties of flowers, fruits, leafy greens, and vegetables. All are cultivated organically, demonstrating Jhansi’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and chemical-free gardening practices.

Model for Terrace Gardening Enthusiasts

Jhansi’s garden serves as a beacon to all terrace gardening enthusiasts. She spends considerable time maintaining her garden, employing innovative techniques such as the sandwich method for crop rotation. She also creates homemade organic solutions for pest control, further underlining her commitment to sustainable practices.

A Community Hub

The garden is not just a source of beauty and sustenance. It also acts as a community hub where Jhansi imparts her knowledge of organic gardening. She guides others in the art, sharing her methods and techniques, thus fostering a culture of sustainability in her community.

Recognized for Promoting Sustainable Agriculture

Jhansi’s efforts to promote sustainable agriculture have not gone unnoticed. She was the proud recipient of the Dr. IV Subba Rao Rythu Nestham Award, conferred by former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu last year. Her garden is a testament to her sustainable farming practices, which include avoiding external seed purchases and instead storing and reusing seeds from her own harvest.

Encouraging Others

Jhansi encourages everyone to start small with easy-to-grow plants and gradually expand their gardens. She emphasizes the joy and responsibility that comes with terrace gardening, hoping to inspire others to follow her green path.

Agriculture India Sustainability
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

