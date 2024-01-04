Visakhapatnam Port Set to Launch International Cruise Terminal

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is set to make a historic leap in global tourism with the launch of an international cruise terminal this March. M Angamuthu, the VPA chairperson, has disclosed ongoing discussions with a variety of cruise operators to establish cruise circuits. The operation of the cruise is projected to commence in the first quarter of 2024. The intended routes include cruises from Visakhapatnam to Andaman and Southeast Asian countries. There are also plans for circuits connecting Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Lakshadweep, and Colombo, with another originating from Chennai.

Visakhapatnam Port: A Beacon of Growth

As the VPA celebrates its 90th anniversary, Angamuthu emphasized the completion of five out of 22 ongoing projects by March, showcasing its commitment to growth and development. The port has surpassed its previous records in trade, aspiring to be India’s best, maintaining high standards and good trade practices amidst competition. Currently, the VPA ranks third among India’s 12 major ports in overall performance indicators, having handled approximately 60 million metric tonnes of cargo as of December 31, 2023.

Future Plans and Anticipations

Cargo transportation is conducted through various modes, with Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited evolving as a regional transhipment hub. By 2025, the VPA chairperson anticipates managing 75% of the total throughput through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) terminals and aims to reach 100% by 2030. This plan includes handling captive cargo from PSUs and private customers.

Leader in Marine Products Export

In addition to its other achievements, Visakhapatnam Port leads in marine products export with a commanding 26.36% share, further bolstering its standing in the maritime industry. This launch of the international cruise terminal not only signifies the port’s commitment to enhancing tourism but also affirms its position as a growing global competitor in the maritime sector.